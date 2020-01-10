Prep basketball roundup: Free throws help Alexandria sail by Southside

Alexandria High's boys shined at the foul line as they beat Southside 59-41 at home Friday in a Class 5A, Area 12 showdown.
The Cubs improved to 13-3, including 2-1 in Area 12. Southside dropped to 1-2 in Area 12.
Alexandria sanks 21 of 29 free throws, including 18 of 22 in the second half. Collin Taylor made 9 of 10, and Seth Slaton sank 7 of 8.
Alexandria led 17-8 after one quarter, 28-12 at halftime and 48-25 after three periods.
Alexandria's top performers:
—Collin Taylor, 18 points
—Landon Williams, 10 points
—Julian Wright, 10 points
Southside's top performer:
—Christopher Lengyel, 20 points
Saks 73, Weaver 38: Zaejuan Johnson hit three 3-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points for Saks, which improved to 11-4.
Saks’ other top performers:
—Kyle Goedde, 12 points
—Myles McLaughlin, 12 points
—Zay Elston, 11 points
Weaver’s top performers:
—Armane Burton, 12 points
—Brendyn Knight, eight points
—Kyle Knight, seven points
Spring Garden, 83, Cleburne County 29: Cooper Austin scored only 12 points in Spring Garden's win over Cleburne County, but he turned in the best all-around game of the night.
He grabbed six points, passed out 12 assists and made five steals. For good measure, he blocked a pair of shots for Spring Garden (15-1).
Weston Kirk scored 27 points to improve to 1,015 for his high school varsity career.
Spring Garden's other top performers:
—Weston Kirk, 27 points, 10 rebounds, two steals
—Ryley Kirk, 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists
—Cameron Welsh, 10 points, five rebounds
—Luke Welsh, eight points, eight rebounds
—Andrew Floyd, seven points
Pleasant Valley 73, Wellborn 53: In a Class 3A, Area 11 game, Josh Ballew had 30 points to pace Pleasant Valley. He nailed five 3-pointers, including three in the third quarter.
Pleasant Valley's other top performers:
—Garrett Cranmer, 15 points
—Justin Winningham, nine points
Piedmont 53, Haralson County (Ga.) 39: Jakari Foster's driving basket with two minutes left in the second quarter put Piedmont up 17-16, and the Bulldogs held the lead the rest of the way.
Piedmont was up 24-18 at the half, then 44-30 after three quarters.
Piedmont's top performers:
—Alex Odam, 23 points, four steals
—Silas Thompson, 17 points, nine rebounds
—Trey McFarland, six points, eight rebounds, two steals
Girls
Anniston 76, Guntersville 45: The Bulldogs improved to 13-3 with Friday's win. They'll play again Monday at Cleburne County.
Anniston's top performers:
—Asia Barclay, 25 points, 11 rebounds
—Kiana Montgomery, 21 points, 10 rebounds
—Allasha Dudley, 11 points, five rebounds, six steals, five assists
Haralson County (Ga.) 49, Piedmont 26: At Tallapoosa, Ga., Lele Ridley paced Piedmont with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Piedmont's other top performer:
—Z'Hayla Walker, four points, eight rebounds, two assists
Spring Garden 65, Cleburne County 30: Kaylee Kirk had 19 points to pace Spring Garden, which improved to 19-2. She sank four 3-pointers.
Spring Garden made eight from behind the arc, including two from Abbie Woods and one each from Macy Reedy and Abbey Steward.
Spring Garden's other top performers:
—Neely Welsh, 16 points, four rebounds, five steals, three blocks
—Macy Reedy, nine points, four steals
—Alexis Adkinson, six points
—Abbie Woods, six points
—Ace Austin, four points, 10 assists, five steals, four blocks
Southside 49, Alexandria 33: Southside outscored Alexandria 19-4 in the second quarter to take control.
Southside led 10-9 before its big run.
Alexandria shined at the foul line, making 9 of 13.
Alexandria's top performers:
—Kam Simpson, 15 points
—TyShica Woodgett, seven points
—Ashley Phillips, five points
Southside's top performers
—Savannah Nunn, 20 points
—Kaylee Brown, 16 points