Prep basketball roundup: Faith, Weaver, Piedmont boys win

Seven Faith Christian players scored but Thomas Curlee, Yashua Arevalo and Conner Richerzhagen did the heavy lifting as the Lions defeated Jacksonville Christian 78-60 in Jacksonville on Thursday.

Curlee scored 12 of his game-high 30 points in the first quarter as Faith Christian took a 19-9 lead. Curlee connected on three 3-point baskets. Arevalo had four treys, two in the second quarter and two in the third, helping the Lions outscore the Thunder 26-18 in the second period and 25-14 in the third. Richerzhagen had a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

