Prep basketball roundup: Faith, Weaver, Piedmont boys win

Seven Faith Christian players scored but Thomas Curlee, Yashua Arevalo and Conner Richerzhagen did the heavy lifting as the Lions defeated Jacksonville Christian 78-60 in Jacksonville on Thursday.
Curlee scored 12 of his game-high 30 points in the first quarter as Faith Christian took a 19-9 lead. Curlee connected on three 3-point baskets. Arevalo had four treys, two in the second quarter and two in the third, helping the Lions outscore the Thunder 26-18 in the second period and 25-14 in the third. Richerzhagen had a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.
Braxton Brown’s 16 points led Jacksonville Christian. He netted two 3-point shots and was 4 of 6 at the free throw line. Cooper Bates and Tyler Doggrell added 13 points apiece for the Thunder.
Weaver 55, Saks 43: Weaver outscored visiting Saks by 11 points in the first quarter and led 31-18 at halftime in earning its Class 3A, Area 11 win.
Amare’ Burton’s 18 points were best for the Bearcats. Burton tallied nine points in the first quarter when Weaver opened a 17-6 lead. Tristan Brown scored 16 points for the Bearcats and was 4 of 5 at the free throw line. Dee Elston led Saks with 14 points.
Other top performers for Weaver:
—KeShawn Allen, seven points
—Jeffrey Miles, six points
—Dawson Brooks, six points
Other top performers for Saks
—Anthony Bothwell, nine points
—Christian Smith, eight points
—Jakari Streeter, seven points
Piedmont 79, Wellborn 25: Freshman Rollie Pinto connected on five 3-point field goals, seven 2-pointers and was 1 of 2 at the foul line on his way to a career-best 30 points in leading Piedmont past the visiting Panthers. Chance Murphy added 12 points for the Bulldogs off the bench. Jackson Long and Ethan Tidwell scored 10 points apiece for Wellborn.
Other top performers for PIedmont:
—Colton Proctor, nine points
—Ishmael Bethel, six points
Ranburne 43, Woodland 31: At home Thursday, Ranburne trailed 22-17 at halftime. Jax Stewart scored 11 of the Bulldogs’ 13 third-quarter points and Ranburne grabbed a 30-27 advantage. Stewart finished with 20 points, including two 3-point field goals. He was 4 of 4 at the charity stripe, all in the second half.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 in area play. Christian Beam, Woodland’s 7-foot center, paced the Bobcats with 12 points.
Other top performers for Ranburne:
—Isaac Walker, six points
Jacksonville Christian 60, Faith Christian 40: Playing at home Thursday, a balanced offense and 17 steals carried the Thunder past visiting Faith Christian. Jacksonville Christian led 26-7 after one quarter.
Senior Kara Grace scored 13 points to top five JCA players who scored in double figures. Grace also led in rebounds with 14 for a double-double.
The Lions’ Ally Folsom led all scorers with 15 points. Faith Christian fell to 2-10.
Jacksonville Christian (10-5) will host Spring Garden on Tuesday.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Rebekah Carter, 12 points, five steals, seven assists, eight rebounds
—Kirsten Walker, 11 points, one 3-point basket
—Erin Prater, 11 points, two 3-point baskets, five steals, six rebounds
—Addy Lee, 11 points, three steals
Other top performers for Faith:
—Emma Shaw, nine points, two 3-point baskets
—Serenity Pate, eight points
Piedmont 60, Wellborn 22: Ava Pope scored 19 points, including four 3-point baskets, and Piedmont remained undefeated in Class 3A, Area 11 with its win over visiting Wellborn. Pope added six assists and five steals. Lele Ridley recorded 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. Anna Odom paced the Panthers with 14 points. She connected on two 3-pointers.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Josie Young, eight points, two treys
—Cayla Brothers, seven points
—Jaycee Glover, four points, five steals, five assists
—Gracie Naugher, six steals
Ranburne 59, Woodland 41: Senior Briley Merrill scored 18 of her game-best 32 points in the first quarter, helping Ranburne to a 22-14 lead, and the Bobcats never caught up. Merrill was 5 of 6 at the free throw line. Ranburne improved to 2-0 in area games. Juliana Lovvorn led Woodland with 14 points.
Other top performers for Ranburne:
—Aubree Anglin, 11 points
—Brylee Bailey, eight points
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.