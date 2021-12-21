Prep basketball roundup: Fair, Moses lead JCA boys past Coosa

Ethan Fair scored 23 points to lead Jacksonville Christian’s boys basketball team to a 61-45 win over Coosa Christian on Tuesday.
Fair finished the night with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals as JCA improved to 5-6 on the season. The Thunder will play in the JCA Holiday Classic on Monday.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Cam Moses, 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals.
—Tyler Doggrell, nine points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals.
—Emanuel Kidd, four points, five rebounds, two steals.
—Brodie Clay, four points, two rebounds, one assist.
—Braxton Brown, three points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals.
Spring Garden 61, Cedar Bluff 36: Cooper Austin made five 3-pointers and led the Panthers with 21 points in the final day of the Cherokee County Invitational on Tuesday.
Austin finished with five rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Jacob Welsh, 13 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks.
—John Welsh, 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks.
—Andrew Floyd, six points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal.
—Cam Welsh, five points, 10 rebounds.
Saks 54, Hokes Bluff 40: Upstart Saks challenges Oneonta Wednesday at 8 p.m. for the championship of Hokes Bluff’s annual Patrick Ball Memorial basketball tournament. The Wildcats advanced with a win over host Hokes Bluff on Tuesday. Saks trailed 28-15 at halftime then limited the Eagles to six points in the third quarter and six points in the fourth. The Wildcats scored exactly half of their 54 points in the fourth quarter. Connor Martin led Saks on offense with 15 points, including two 3-point buckets.
Other top performers for Saks:
—Shon Elston, 13 points.
—Sean Parnell, 12 points, 3 of 5 free throws.
—Jalen McCants, 10 points, eight points in fourth quarter.
Saks 63, New Hope 37: To advance to Tuesday’s game against Hokes Bluff, Saks raced past New Hope on Monday. Martin was particularly sharp shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. He delivered six treys, five in the second half, and finished with 20 points.
Other top performers for Saks against New Hope:
—Parnell, 16 points, one 3-point basket.
—Elston, 10 points.
Girls
Ranburne 56, Gaston 18: Ranburne won the girls championship at Gaston’s Christmas Classic tournament last year. The Bulldogs are back in the finals again after defeating host Gaston in a semifinal game Tuesday. Ranburne faces Talladega County Central in the championship game Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. TCC downed Westbrook Christian to earn its championship game appearance.
Ranburne’s half-court trap defense made life miserable for Gaston. The home team managed four points in the first quarter, three in the second, six in the third and five in the fourth. Ranburne (8-1) relied on balanced scoring. Senior guard Abigail Howle scored 12 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Freshman post Brylee Bailey tallied 11 points and was 3 of 4 at the free throw line.
Other top performers for Ranburne
—Auburn Rollins, nine points.
—Briley Merrill, eight points.
—Aubree Anglin, six points with two 3-point baskets.
—Autumn Phillips, six points, one 3-point basket.
—Maranda Ralston, four points.