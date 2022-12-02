Prep basketball roundup: Donoho's Williamson drops 47 in overtime win over Winterboro

Playing at home Thursday, Donoho’s Drew Williamson scored seven of his team-best 47 points in overtime to lead Donoho to an 84-82 win over Winterboro in its Class 1A, Area 8 opener.
Williamson surpassed 1,000 points for his career in the win and is believed to have set a school single-game scoring record as well. He was 14 of 14 at the free throw line and netted three 3-point baskets. The score was knotted at 74-74 at the end of regulation.
Other leading performers for Donoho:
—Sam Johnson, 10 points on five field goals
—Sean Keel, eight points, 2 of 2 free throws
—Jordan Cameron, seven points
Jacksonville Christian 59, Ranburne 48: Ethan Fair scored 36 points, made seven steals, handed out four assists and claimed five rebounds as Jacksonville Christian improved to 4-1 with a win on the road Thursday.
Other leading performers for JCA:
—Cam Moses, six points, three rebounds
—Cooper Bates, six points, three rebounds
—Tyler Doggrell, five points, five rebounds, three steals
Spring Garden 78, Handley 47: Ace Austin’s double-double of 32 points and 10 assists helped Spring Garden to its big win over Handley on Thursday in Roanoke. Austin also blocked five shots and pulled in six rebounds. Kayley Kirk scored 17 points, handed out five assists and added three boards. Libby Brown connected on 4 of 6 3-point attempts and finished with 15 points. In addition, she had five rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Chloe Rule had 10 points, four steals and three rebounds.
