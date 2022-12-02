 Skip to main content
Prep basketball roundup: Donoho's Williamson drops 47 in overtime win over Winterboro

Playing at home Thursday, Donoho’s Drew Williamson scored seven of his team-best 47 points in overtime to lead Donoho to an 84-82 win over Winterboro in its Class 1A, Area 8 opener.

Williamson surpassed 1,000 points for his career in the win and is believed to have set a school single-game scoring record as well. He was 14 of 14 at the free throw line and netted three 3-point baskets. The score was knotted at 74-74 at the end of regulation.

