Prep basketball roundup: Donoho boys win play-in game against Coosa Christian

Drew Williamson scored 13 points and Grant Steed added 10 as Donoho’s boys basketball team beat Coosa Christian 44-40 in a play-in game Monday to advance to the semifinals of the Class 1A, Area 10 tournament.
Donoho, the No. 4 seed, will play at No. 1 seed Ragland on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Spencer Wigley added seven points for the Falcons.
Girls
Alexandria 47, Moody 37: At Alexandria on Monday in the semifinal round of the Class 5A, Area 11 tournament, top-seeded Alexandria didn’t shoot well but neither did No. 4 Moody.
The Valley Cubs (15-10) led 13-6 when the first quarter ended and added one point to that lead in each of the final three quarters.
Alexandria will host No. 2 Lincoln on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Area 11 championship game. Lincoln defeated No. 3 St. Clair County 52-46 in Lincoln on Monday.
Ashley Phillips led Alexandria with 18 points. She scored 13 points in the first half when she netted three 3-point baskets. Phillips was 5 of 6 at the free-throw line in the second half.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Sarah Pelham, nine points with all in the second half
—Jordyn Walker, seven points with all in the first half
—Jill Cockrell, six points on two 3-point baskets
Top performers for Moody:
—Jaylon Fields, nine points
—Macah Grames, nine points
—Tori Pyles, nine points
Faith Christian 44, Jacksonville Christian 41: Playing at home in Anniston on Monday, the Lions rallied in the fourth quarter by outscoring Jacksonville Christian 20-12 in the final eight minutes.
No. 4 Faith Christian will play No. 1 Coosa Christian in Gadsden on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Freshman Karli Barnwell of Jacksonville Christian (6-13) led all scorers with 21 points. Barnwell had four 3-point baskets in the game, was 7 of 8 at the foul line and captured five rebounds. Babat Aremu’s 17 points were best for Faith Christian. Aremu had seven points in the fourth-quarter charge.
Other top performers for Faith Christian:
—Anna Strautman, nine points on three 3-point baskets
—Megan Ford, six points
—Joelle Tillery, six points on two treys
Other top performers for Jacksonville Christian:
—Mia Morales, seven points, 11 rebounds
—Kara Grace, six points, eight rebounds
—Rebekah Carter, four points, six steals, six rebounds
Cleburne County 68, Munford 19: At Heflin, No. 4 Cleburne County won the play-in game to the Class 4A, Area 9 semifinal round with an easy victory over No. 5 Munford. The Tigers led 41-11 at halftime and outscored the Lions 27-8 in the second half.
The Tigers advance to play No. 1 Anniston in Anniston on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Faith Brown led Cleburne County in scoring with 22 points. Brown added eight rebounds and five steals.
Other top performers for Cleburne County:
—Brooklyn McDaniel, 19 points, nine rebounds, five steals
—Hailey Price, 13 points, six rebounds, three steals
—Makenzie Frames, nine points, two steals
Outstanding for Munford:
—Layla Tyus, 11 points