Prep basketball roundup: Bussey shoots Piedmont past Weaver in Bulldogs' season opener

Piedmont’s boys basketball team opened its season Tuesday night with an 86-45 win over Weaver.
Luke Bussey led the way for the Bulldogs, making seven 3-point baskets and finishing with 32 points.
Piedmont improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 in Class 3A, Area 11 play.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Jadon Calhoun, 16 points
—Alex Odam, 13 points
—Jack Hayes, eight points
Top performers for Weaver:
—Kyle Knight, 14 points
—Kendarrius McGregor, nine points
—Brendyn Knight, eight points
—Tristan Brown, eight points
Saks 80, Wellborn 19: Four Wildcats scored in double figures as Saks used a balanced effort to take down Wellborn on Tuesday.
Saks’ top performers:
—Conner Martin, 15 points
—Sean Parnell, 13 points
—Jordan Cosper, 12 points
—Jay Wills, 10 points
Wellborn’s top performer:
—Ethan Tidwell, 10 points
Girls
Piedmont 70, Weaver 34: Lele Ridley scored 26 points to lead Piedmont’s girls basketball team to a victory over Weaver on Tuesday night.
Haley Homesley led the Bearcats with 21 points and 15 rebounds.
Piedmont improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in Class 3A, Area 11 play.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Ava Pope, 16 points
—Z’Hayla Walker, 13 points
—Emily Farmer, seven points
—Jaycee Glover, six points
Other top performers for Weaver:
—Madison Atchley, five points
—D.J. Gibbs, five points