Prep basketball roundup: Bussey shoots Piedmont past Weaver in Bulldogs' season opener

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Piedmont’s boys basketball team opened its season Tuesday night with an 86-45 win over Weaver.

Luke Bussey led the way for the Bulldogs, making seven 3-point baskets and finishing with 32 points.

Piedmont improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 in Class 3A, Area 11 play.

Other top performers for Piedmont:

—Jadon Calhoun, 16 points

—Alex Odam, 13 points

—Jack Hayes, eight points

Top performers for Weaver:

—Kyle Knight, 14 points

—Kendarrius McGregor, nine points

—Brendyn Knight, eight points

—Tristan Brown, eight points

Saks 80, Wellborn 19: Four Wildcats scored in double figures as Saks used a balanced effort to take down Wellborn on Tuesday.

Saks’ top performers:

—Conner Martin, 15 points

—Sean Parnell, 13 points

—Jordan Cosper, 12 points

—Jay Wills, 10 points

Wellborn’s top performer:

—Ethan Tidwell, 10 points

Girls

Piedmont 70, Weaver 34: Lele Ridley scored 26 points to lead Piedmont’s girls basketball team to a victory over Weaver on Tuesday night.

Haley Homesley led the Bearcats with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Piedmont improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in Class 3A, Area 11 play.

Other top performers for Piedmont:

—Ava Pope, 16 points

—Z’Hayla Walker, 13 points

—Emily Farmer, seven points

—Jaycee Glover, six points

Other top performers for Weaver:

—Madison Atchley, five points

—D.J. Gibbs, five points

