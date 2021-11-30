Prep basketball roundup: Broom, Phillips lead Jacksonville to win over Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — John Broom scored 20 points and Cade Phillips added 17, and Jacksonville’s boys built a 18-point halftime lead en route to a 71-62 victory over Alexandria on Tuesday.
Jacksonville led 37-19 at halftime and hit 10 of 39 3-point shots on the night. Devin Barksdale hit three treys to account for his nine points, and Broom and Cam Johnson hit two apiece.
Phillips had 13 rebounds and seven blocks to go with his 17 points, and Broom had four steals and seven rebounds.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Caden Johnson, nine points, 10 rebounds.
Alexandria’s top performers:
—D’Anthony Walton, 29 points, eight rebounds.
—Collin Taylor, 11 points, eight rebounds.
—Javais McGhee, nine points, five rebounds.
—Julian Wright, seven points, five rebounds.
Girls
Oxford 64, Spring Garden 58: Kaleah Taylor poured in 23 points, and Oxford’s girls downed Spring Garden.
Justice Woods added 12 points, and XaiOnna Whitfield scored 11.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—LaMya McGrue, eight points.
—JaMea Gaston, eight points.
Spring Garden’s top performers:
—Neely Welsh, 16 points.
—Kayley Kirk, 15 points.
—Ace Austin, 15 points.
Alexandria 48, Jacksonville 31: Ashley Phillips scored 18 points to lead Alexandria. She also had seven steals and nine rebounds.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Jordyn Walker, 12 points, five steals, three 3-pointers.
—Chloe Gattis, seven points, five rebounds.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Amarie Curry, 13 points, 12 rebounds.