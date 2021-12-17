Prep basketball roundup: Big first quarter carries Jacksonville boys past White Plains

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville’s boys basketball team cruised to a 67-35 win over White Plains on Friday after the Golden Eagles outscored the Wildcats 28-2 in the first quarter.
Jacksonville placed four in double figures with Caden Johnson leading the way with 15 points. Cam Johnson, Devin Barksdale and Julian Hill each made three 3-point baskets and finished with 11 points apiece.
Cade Phillips made an impact on defense, finishing with two steals and three blocks. He finished with nine points and a team-high seven rebounds. Caden Johnson finished with five boards.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Q. Long, five points, two steals.
—John Broom, two points, five rebounds, five assists
White Plains’ top performers:
—Dylan Barksdale, 12 points, two steals.
—Walker O’Steeen, eight points, five rebounds, three steals.
—Collin Spivey, six points.
Spring Garden 60, Haralson County (Ga.) 40: Jacob Welsh and Cooper Austin scored in double figures as the Panthers picked up a win in the Cherokee County Invitational at Spring Garden on Friday.
Welsh had a team-high 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Austin finished with 13 points, five assists and two steals.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Andrew Floyd, eight points.
—John Welsh, seven points, two steals, two blocks.
—Connor Bates, six points, three steals.
—Cam Welsh, five points.
—Chapel Pope, five points, two steals.
Girls
White Plains 43, Jacksonville 23: At Jacksonville on Friday, Angel Bozarth and Adriana Sotelo led the Wildcats to a win over the Golden Eagles.
Bozarth finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Sotelo nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
White Plains led just 15-14 at halftime, but the Wildcats broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Golden Eagles 17-3.
Other top performers for White Plains:
—Callyn Martin, six points.
—Hallie Williams, five points, four rebounds.
—Camden Wilson, four points, five rebounds, three steals.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Ashley Grant, 11 points.
—Amarie Curry, five points, three steals.
—Alexis Phillips, four points, three rebounds.
—Mya Swain, two points, seven rebounds.
Spring Garden 64, Haralson County (Ga.) 32: Ace Austin did a little bit of everything as the Panthers picked up a win in the Cherokee County Invitational at Spring Garden on Friday.
Austin finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Neely Welsh, 23 points.
—Kaylee Kirk, 15 points.
—Sarah Kate McKay, eight points.