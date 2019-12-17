Prep basketball roundup: Ballew scores 40 in Raiders’ win over Wellborn

Josh Ballew poured in 40 points Tuesday night to help Pleasant Valley beat Wellborn 68-47.
Ballew scored six points in the first quarter, 11 in the second, 15 in the third, and eight in the fourth. He made 14 of 18 from the free throw line.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Justin Winningham, nine points
—Coleman Haynes, six points
Wellborn’s top performers:
—K.V. Wesley, 18 points
—Rob Broom, 12 points
White Plains 48, Jacksonville 44: Behind an 18-point effort from Jacob Wheeler, White Plains edged Jacksonville. Wheeler made five of his seven attempts from beyond the arc.
White Plains’ other top performers:
—Quin Wilson, 12 points, four rebounds
—Walker O’Steen, eight points, six rebounds
—Jaden Chatman, six points
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Kyre’ Maynor, 19 points
—Yessman Green, 12 points
Piedmont 59, Saks 35: Alex Odam scored 27 points to lead the Bulldogs past the Wildcats.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Silas Thompson, 13 points, seven rebounds
—Luke Bussey, nine points
—Trey McFarland, seven points, nine rebounds
Saks’ top performers:
—Zay Elston, 12 points
—Tyler Smith, seven points
Jacksonville Christian 71, Donoho 45: Chase Vinson scored 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the win over the Falcons.
JCA’s other top performers:
—Nash Messer, 15 points
—Kobe Messer, 14 points, six rebounds
—Eli Fair, five points, six rebounds
—Brady Shaddix, 10 assists
Girls
Jacksonville 40, White Plains 25: After a tight first half, the Golden Eagles outscored the Wildcats 26-12 over the final two quarters.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Kayla Broom, 20 points, 11 rebounds, six steals
—Patience Carr, 14 points, nine rebounds
White Plains’ top performers:
—Angel Bozarth, six points, 10 rebounds
—Kaylee Johnson, six points, nine rebounds
—Lily Ponder, six points
Pleasant Valley 63, Wellborn 9: Pleasant Valley had five players score in double figures in a win over the Panthers.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Emma Hood, 12 points
—Macey Roper, 12 points
—Rylee Haynes, 10 points
—Gracie Hood, 10 points
—Karmyn Sparks, 10 points
Saks 41, Piedmont 32: Saks built a 19-6 halftime lead and held on for the win.
Saks’ top performers:
—Destini Elston, 11 points
—Teana Edwards, 10 points
—Jamiracle Bass, nine points
—Keilynn Williams, seven points
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Ava Pope, 23 points, made five 3-pointers
—Lele Ridley, six points, 13 rebounds