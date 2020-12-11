Prep basketball roundup: Balanced effort lifts JCA boys past Wellborn

Jacksonville Christian’s boys basketball team used a balanced effort to knock off Wellborn 70-40 on Friday.
Tavian Alexander posted a double-double, scoring 18 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and stealing three passes, to lead the Thunder.
JCA (6-1, 1-1 Class 1A, Area 10) plays Alexandria on the road Monday.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Ethan Fair, 15 points
—Landon Wills, 13 points, nine rebounds, four steals
—Ethan Burrage, 11 points
—Brodie Clay, eight points, four rebounds
Anniston 60, Handley 56: Antonio Kite scored 19 points, and the Bulldogs held off area opponent Handley to improve to 8-0 overall, 3-0 area.
Anniston will play Thompson in the Plainview Showcase today at 4:30 p.m.
Other top performers for Anniston:
—Malcolm Carlisle, 10 points
—Miciah Myles, 10 points
Girls
Handley 59, Anniston 45: Shiwanna Jackson posted a double-double, scoring 12 points with 10 rebounds, in the losing effort. Serena Hardy chipped in with 10 points and four rebounds.
Anniston (5-3) plays Cleburne County on the road Monday.