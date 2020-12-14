You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep basketball roundup: Anniston girls improve to 6-3 with win over Cleburne County

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Allasha Dudley poured in 19 points, passed out four assists and made three steals as Anniston's girls pounded Cleburne County 74-33 on Monday night.

The Bulldogs (6-3) will play at Munford on Tuesday.

Anniston's other top performers:

—Alisia Person, 16 points, two rebounds, two steals

—Asia Barclay, 15 points, 11 rebounds, three steals

—Shiwanna Jackson, 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists

Gadsden City 66, Piedmont 57: Ava Pope had 23 points as she sank four 3-pointers as the Bulldogs fell to Gadsden City. Pope scored 12 of her points in the first quarter.

Piedmont's other top performers:

—LeLe Ridley, 19 points

—Z'Hayla Walker, eight points

Gadsden City's top performer:

—Camille Jenkins, 29 points, including 14 points in the fourth quarter

Boys

Gadsden City 76, Piedmont 58: Alex Odam scored 24 points for Piedmont. He sank a pair of 3-pointers and made two steals.

Piedmont's other top performers:

—Luke Bussey, nine points, three steals

—Jakari Foster, three points, eight rebounds

Tags

Loading...
Loading...