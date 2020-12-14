Prep basketball roundup: Anniston girls improve to 6-3 with win over Cleburne County

Allasha Dudley poured in 19 points, passed out four assists and made three steals as Anniston's girls pounded Cleburne County 74-33 on Monday night.
The Bulldogs (6-3) will play at Munford on Tuesday.
Anniston's other top performers:
—Alisia Person, 16 points, two rebounds, two steals
—Asia Barclay, 15 points, 11 rebounds, three steals
—Shiwanna Jackson, 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists
Gadsden City 66, Piedmont 57: Ava Pope had 23 points as she sank four 3-pointers as the Bulldogs fell to Gadsden City. Pope scored 12 of her points in the first quarter.
Piedmont's other top performers:
—LeLe Ridley, 19 points
—Z'Hayla Walker, eight points
Gadsden City's top performer:
—Camille Jenkins, 29 points, including 14 points in the fourth quarter
Boys
Gadsden City 76, Piedmont 58: Alex Odam scored 24 points for Piedmont. He sank a pair of 3-pointers and made two steals.
Piedmont's other top performers:
—Luke Bussey, nine points, three steals
—Jakari Foster, three points, eight rebounds