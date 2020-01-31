Prep basketball roundup: Anniston girls close out regular season at 22-3

Anniston finished off its regular season with a 61-24 win over Guntersville, which is its 22nd victory in 25 games.
Anniston's top performers:
—Allasha Dudley, 26 points, seven rebounds, eight steals, five assists
—Asia Barclay, 20 points, 12 rebounds, two steals
Pleasant Valley 44, Ragland 26: The Raiders earned their third straight win, all on the road, to complete the regular season 17-12. Senior Emma Hood’s 16 points paced Pleasant Valley.
The Raiders host the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament and will play Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of Monday’s game between Weaver and Wellborn.
Other outstanding performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Gracie Hood, 11 points with three 3-point baskets
—Macey Roper, eight points
Outstanding performers for Ragland:
—Cadence Buchanan, eight points
—Sammie Day-Jones, eight points
Jacksonville 50, Springville 31: The Golden Eagles started slowly and trailed 16-8 after one quarter. Jacksonville then won the second quarter 17-2 and the third 18-5 put the contest on ice.
Junior Kayla Broom’s 17 points and 11 rebounds were both team highs for the Eagles. Jacksonville (14-10) plays in the Class 4A, Area 10 tournament at Hokes Bluff on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Cherokee County.
Other outstanding performers for Jacksonville:
—Maggie Anderson, 11 points, two steals
—Patience Carr, nine points, four assists, five rebounds
Boys
Jacksonville Christian 96, Valley Head 47: Host Jacksonville Christian flirted with 100 points for the second consecutive game but settled for a second straight 20-win season.
Kobe Messer led five players in double figures with 29 points and added eight rebounds. Jacksonville Christian, now 20-5, is the No. 2 seed in the Class 1A, Area 11 area tournament at Spring Garden and will play No. 3 Faith Christian in the semifinal round Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.
Other outstanding performers for JCA:
—Chase Vinson, 17points, eight rebounds
—Brady Shaddix, 13 points, eight assists, five rebounds
—Nash Messer, 12 points, three assists, three rebounds
—Eli Fair, 11 points, three assists
—Tanner Wilson, eight points, three steals
—Jonathan Carter, six points, three assists
—Tavian Alexander, four rebounds
Springville 61, Jacksonville 46: St. Clair County tournament champion Springville shot 60 percent on its home court, including 7 of 13 3-point attempts, while the Golden Eagles were 32 percent overall and netted just 3 of 17 shots from behind the 3-point arc.
Seniors Donavon McCain and Kyre’ Maynor led Jacksonville with 14 points and 12 points respectively. McCain added seven rebounds and two blocks. Maynor had four rebounds. Jacksonville (18-6) will host the Class 4A, Area 10 area tournament. Jacksonville plays No. 4 Hokes Bluff on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Other top performer for Jacksonville:
—Yessman Green, seven points, five rebounds
Weaver 61 Donoho 39: With Weaver missing two starters, freshman Tristian Brown had a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds. Austin Bryant added 15 points and seven rebounds, and freshman Jackson Williams finished with 11 points and three steals.
For Donoho, Amari Smedley finished with 30 points.
Alexandria 65, Saks 49: Landon Williams had 20 points for Alexandria, while Seth Slaton added 14 and D'Anthony Walton pitched in 12.
For Saks, Xavier Elston scored 15 points, and Tyler Smith added 12 points.
Girls
Spring Garden 48, Sand Rock 47: Playing at Sand Rock on Thursday, senior guard Macy Reedy was 5 of 10 from outside the 3-point arc and 2 of 3 at the free throw line for 17 points in leading the Panthers to a 28-2 regular season record.
Spring Garden is the host school for the Class 1A, Area 11 area tournament. The Panthers will play Tuesday at 4 p.m. against the winner of Monday’s game between Donoho and Faith Christian.
Other outstanding performers for Spring Garden:
—Neely Welsh, 15 points, 8 of 8 free throws, six rebounds
—Alexis Adkison, 10 rebounds, five points
Boys
Jacksonville Christian 96, Gaston 49: Four players scored in double figures and a fifth almost reached double digits as the Thunder raced past visiting Gaston.
Kobe Messer scored 29 points and pulled down four rebounds. Chase Vinson recorded a double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds.
Other outstanding performers for JCA:
—Eli Fair, 14 points
—Nash Messer, 12 points six rebounds, five assists, three steals
—Brady Shaddix, 12 assists, eight points
Sand Rock 73, Spring Garden 53: Playing on the road Thursday, the Panthers led Sand Rock 14-11 after one quarter then gave up 20 points in the second quarter, 20 in the third and 22 in the fourth.
Weston Kirk scored 24 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out two assists in the loss. Spring Garden fell to 19-5.
The Panthers’ next game will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home in the Class 1A, Area 11 tournament against the winner of Monday’s game between Donoho and Coosa Christian.
Other outstanding performer for Spring Garden:
—Luke Welsh, 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals