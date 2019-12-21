Prep basketball roundup: Anniston girls cap Wills Valley Shootout with win over Pell City

Anniston High’s girls basketball team scored three wins in Fort Payne’s Wills Valley Shootout.
After beating Vestavia Hills 51-28 on Thursday and Fort Payne on Friday 56-37, the Bulldogs defeated Pell City on Saturday 64-20.
Anniston (7-2) hosts Sylacuaga on Monday.
Anniston’s top performers against Pell City:
—Asia Barclay, 23 points, seven rebounds
—Allasha Dudley, 12 points, 10 assists
Cherokee Invitational
Spring Garden girls 59, Cedar Bluff 37: Spring Garden jumped out to a 24-7 lead after one quarter and cruised to a win over Cedar Bluff on Saturday.
Spring Garden’s top performers:
—Ace Austin, 19 points, seven rebounds
—Macy Reedy, 19 points
—Neely Welsh, 15 points, five rebounds
Cedar Bluff boys 63, Spring Garden 61: Weston Kirk posted a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds in a close loss to Cedar Bluff on Saturday.
Spring Garden’s other top performers:
—Cooper Austin, 15 points
—Ryley Kirk, 15 points
—Luke Welsh, eight points, eight rebounds
—Chaz Pope, two points, 10 rebounds, five assists