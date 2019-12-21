Prep basketball roundup: Anniston girls cap Wills Valley Shootout with win over Pell City

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Anniston High’s girls basketball team scored three wins in Fort Payne’s Wills Valley Shootout.

After beating Vestavia Hills 51-28 on Thursday and Fort Payne on Friday 56-37, the Bulldogs defeated Pell City on Saturday 64-20.

Anniston (7-2) hosts Sylacuaga on Monday.

Anniston’s top performers against Pell City:

—Asia Barclay, 23 points, seven rebounds

—Allasha Dudley, 12 points, 10 assists

Cherokee Invitational

Spring Garden girls 59, Cedar Bluff 37: Spring Garden jumped out to a 24-7 lead after one quarter and cruised to a win over Cedar Bluff on Saturday.

Spring Garden’s top performers:

—Ace Austin, 19 points, seven rebounds

—Macy Reedy, 19 points

—Neely Welsh, 15 points, five rebounds

Cedar Bluff boys 63, Spring Garden 61: Weston Kirk posted a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds in a close loss to Cedar Bluff on Saturday.

Spring Garden’s other top performers:

—Cooper Austin, 15 points

—Ryley Kirk, 15 points

—Luke Welsh, eight points, eight rebounds

—Chaz Pope, two points, 10 rebounds, five assists

