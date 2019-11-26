Behind a balanced scoring effort, the Anniston boys basketball team defeated Hamilton in the Plainview Thanksgiving tournament Tuesday.
Kwame Milton led the Bulldogs with 17 points, Malcolm Harvey added 16, Mark Toyer 15 and Antonio Kite 14.
Anniston (4-2) plays Lincoln next Thursday.
Jacksonville 78, Ragland 71: The Golden Eagles outscored Ragland 17-10 in overtime to come away victorious.
Caden Johnson led Jacksonville with 23 points and five rebounds. Donavon McCain finished with a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. John Broom added 15 points and six rebounds, and Cam Johnson scored 11 points.
Sloan Phillips led Ragland with 25 points.
Girls
Jacksonville 61, Ragland 39: After trailing 13-9 after the first quarter, Jacksonville outscored Ragland 24-5 in the second period.
Kayla Broom had 25 points, eight rebounds and five steals for the winners, while Brenna Stone added 15 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Patience Cain had eight points and five rebounds.
Monday’s games
In the Champions Sports Academy girls Thanksgiving tournament Monday, Spring Garden rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Gadsden City 52-50.
Spring Garden trailed 39-31 at the start of the final period. Neely Welsh and Kaylee Kirk led the Panthers with 15 points each, and both came up big in the fourth quarter.
Welsh had eight points in the final period, as she made all four of her foul shots. Kirk added seven points in the fourth.
In addition, Macy Reedy had nine points for Spring Garden.
Alexandria 43, Cherokee County 36: Ashley Phillips had 12 points to pace the Cubs, as she made five of seven foul shots in the final quarter.
Kameron Simpson scored nine, including seven in the first period.
Pleasant Valley 31, White Plains 30: In a consolation game, the Raiders got a measure of payback after the Wildcats defeated them on their home court by 16 points Nov. 21.
Pleasant Valley trailed 26-22 after three quarters. Karmyn Sparks and Macey Roper each tallied three points in the Raiders’ fourth quarter rally. Emma Hood led Pleasant Valley with eight points. Roper and Rylee Haynes each had seven points. Gracie Hood drilled two 3-point baskets for six points.
Angel Bozarth of White Plains led all scorers with 13 points. Lily Ponder scored six points for the Wildcats and Callyn Martin had four points.
Faith Christian 45, Donoho 35: The Lions improved to 2-1, including 1-0 in Class 1A, Area 11.
Ninth-grader BabaT Aremu made 7 of 9 from the field for 14 points. She added eight rebounds and made three steals.
Sydnee Johnson had six steals and nine points, while Elizabeth Bedford had eight points. Ari Arevalo contributed eight rebounds and seven points, while Meagan Ford scored six points and grabbed five rebounds.
Ninth-grader Alli Emerson had five steals off the bench.
Jacksonville 46, Ashville 32: Jacksonville took control in the second period, rebounding from an 11-8 deficit to go up 23-16 at halftime.
Patience Carr led the Golden Eagles with 16 points, nine rebounds and eight steals. Malijah Goggins added nine points, while Kayla Broom had eight points and 12 rebounds.
Brenna Stone had seven points and nine rebounds.
Boys
Jacksonville 75, Ashville 40: The Golden Eagles outrebounded Ashville 49-21 as Donavon McCain had 10 rebounds to go along with 16 points.
John Broom added 13 points and five rebounds. Cam Johnson had 11 points. Also, Hudson Harvey pulled down nine rebounds, Nathan Barnwell eight and Jacob McCarley six.