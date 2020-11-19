Prep basketball roundup: Anderson helps Jacksonville girls top Ohatchee

Maggie Anderson scored 11 of her team-best 13 points in the second half as Jacksonville’s girls basketball team earned its second consecutive victory with a 52-37 win over visiting Ohatchee on Thursday. Anderson netted three 3-point baskets in the second half. The Golden Eagles outscored the Indians 12-4 in the second quarter and led 22-15 at halftime.
Top performers for Jacksonville:
—Amiyah Buchannan, 11 points, eight rebounds
—Kayla Broom, 10 points, 14 rebounds
Top performers for Ohatchee:
—Jorda Crook, 15 points, 12 rebounds, three steals
—Tori Vice, 10 points, four rebounds, three steals
—Millie Rainwater, eight points, five rebounds
Boys
Handley 71, Jacksonville 64: Three Golden Eagles scored in double figures but visiting Handley outscored Jacksonville 27-22 in the fourth quarter and came away with a win in the season-opener for Jacksonville. Handley’s Jaquavious Robinson led all scorers with 24 points and his free throw shooting in the final two minutes kept the Golden Eagles at bay.
Top performers for Jacksonville:
—Caden Johnson, 20 points, nine rebounds
—Cam Johnson, 18 points, three 3-point baskets
—John Broom, 16 points, five rebounds, five steals
Top performers for Handley:
—Graham Martin, 14 points, six rebounds
—Jalen Herren, nine points, 13 rebounds
Munford 75, Weaver 61: At Weaver, Munford’s Connor Morgan netted seven of his team’s 10 3-point baskets, four in the first quarter, and finished with 27 points as he led the Lions to their second consecutive win. Trailing 23-12 after one quarter, the Bearcats played with Munford the rest of the way but could never make up the first-quarter deficit.
Top performers for Weaver:
—Tristan Brown, 19 points, 4 of 5 free throws
—Kohl Perry, 15 points, 4 of 5 free throws
—Kyle Knight, 10 points
—Brendyn Knight, nine points
Top performers for Munford:
—Jaquan Anderson, 14 points, 5 of 6 free throws
—Rashard Russell, 12 points