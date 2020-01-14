Prep basketball roundup: Alexandria boys win regular-season area title

Landan Williams’ two free throws with 15 seconds left made the difference, and Alexandria’s boys beat Etowah 54-53 to clinch the right to host the Class 5A, Area 12 tournament and a sub-regional berth.
The Valley Cubs (14-3) won the regular-season area title. It’s a three-team area, so the Valley Cubs will play the Etowah-Southside winner in the area final. Because it’s a three-team area and Alexandria earned a first-round area bye, the Valley Cubs automatically advance to subregional play.
The Valley Cubs trailed 10 points with two minutes to play Tuesday but rallied.
Alexandria’s top performers:
—D’Anthony Walton, 19 points, 10 rebounds
—Williams, 15 points
Jacksonville Christian 77, Spring Garden 67: Jacksonville Christian’s boys basketball team knocked off Spring Garden on Tuesday.
The Thunder led 21-12 after one quarter and held on for the victory.
With the win, JCA improved to 15-4 overall and 6-1 in Class 1A, Area 11. Spring Garden is 15-2 overall and is also 6-1 in area play. Both teams have one area contest left against Coosa Christian.
JCA’s top performers:
—Chase Vinson, 24 points, nine rebounds, two assists, five steals
—Kobe Messer, 17 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals
—Brady Shaddix, 12 points, four rebounds, four assists
—Nash Messer, 10 points, three rebounds, two assists
—Eli Fair, eight points, three rebounds, four assists
Spring Garden’s top performers:
—Weston Kirk, 33 points, three rebounds, four assists
—Ryley Kirk, 14 points, three rebounds, two assists
—Chaz Pope, seven points, 12 rebounds, two steals
—Luke Welsh, seven points, three rebounds
—Cooper Austin, six points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, four blocks
Piedmont 85, Weaver 40: Piedmont shot out to a 26-8 lead after one period and sailed from there.
The Bulldogs never let up, outscoring the Bearcats 16-5 in the fourth quarter.
Silas Thompson had 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals to lead Piedmont (16-2, 7-0 in Class 3A, Area 11). Alex Odam scored 17 points, with all of them coming in the first half. Odam also passed out four assists.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Luke Bussy, nine points, four rebounds, six assists, four steals
—Trey McFarland, 15 points
—Jakari Foster, 11 points
Weaver’s top performers:
—Armane Burton, 15 points
—Tristan Brown, 14 points
Jacksonville 84, Cherokee County 63: The Golden Eagles made 30 of 54 shots (55 percent) from the floor and 21 of 27 (77 percent) from the free throw line.
Jacksonville came down with 16 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Warriors 34-21.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Donavon McCain, 23 points, nine rebounds
—Kyre’ Maynor, 20 points
—Quintavius Long, 13 points, six rebounds
—Yessman Green, nine points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals
—Cam Johnson, seven points, four rebounds, three steals
Cherokee County’s top performers:
—Slade Alexander, 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists
—Bradley Elrod, 16 points
Saks 70, Clay Central 63: In a Monday game, Saks outscored Clay Central 22-12 in the final period.
Zaejuan Johnson led the way by scoring nine of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. He sank 7 of 8 foul shots in that period.
Zay Elston added seven points in the fourth, including one 3-pointer. He finished with 19 points.
Saks’ other top performers:
—Tyler Smith, 11 points
—Kyle Goedde, 14 points
Clay Central’s top performer:
—Elisha McNeil, 17 points
Girls
Pleasant Valley 53, Saks 14: The Raiders outscored Saks 21-2 in the first quarter to take charge in their Class 3A, Area 11 showdown.
Pleasant Valley improved to 5-11, including 4-3 in Class 3A, Area 11.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Emma Hood, 13 points
—Macey Roper, 13 points
—Rylee Haynes, 12 points
—Karmyn Sparks, 10 points
Saks’ top performer:
—Deja Almon, six points
Piedmont 47, Weaver 26: Piedmont led 11-9 through one quarter and 25-13 through two. The Bulldogs rolled from there.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Ava Pope, 17 points, three 3-pointers
—Lele Ridley, 15 points
—Z’Hayla Walker, eight points
Weaver’s top performers:
—Marley Tucker, eight points
—Haley Homesly, 14 points
Cherokee County 50, Jacksonville 44: The Golden Eagles led 17-8 after one quarter, but Cherokee County rallied in the second and third to pull out the win. The Warriors outscored Jacksonville 32-14 over those two quarters.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Kayla Broom, 22 points, 15 rebounds, two assists
—Maggie Anderson, six points, three assists
—Amarie Curry, five points, five rebounds
—Patience Carr, five points, four rebounds, two assists
Cherokee County’s top performers:
—Jordyn Starr, 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, five steals
—Karlee Perry, 13 points
—Kayleigh Hunter, 12 points, 13 rebounds
Spring Garden 96, Jacksonville Christian 39: Spring Garden placed five players in double figures as the Panthers cruised past JCA.
Spring Garden improved to 20-2 overall and 7-0 in Class 1A, Area 11 play.
Spring Garden’s top performers:
—Kaylee Kirk, 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals
—Macy Reedy, 14 points
—Abbey Steward, 12 points
—Neely Welsh, 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, five steals
—Ace Austin, 10 points, eight assists, seven steals