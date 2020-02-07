Prep basketball roundup: Alexandria boys win 5A, Area 12 tournament title

Behind a balanced scoring effort, Alexandria’s boys basketball team captured the Class 5A, Area 12 tournament title Thursday with a 54-40 win over Southside.
The Valley Cubs will host a sub-regional game Tuesday.
Alexandria’s top performers:
—Landan Williams, 13 points
—Javais McGhee, 11 points
—Seth Slaton, 11 points
—Julian Wright, 10 points
Southside girls 60, Alexandria 52: Despite a game-high 19 points from Kameron Simpson, the Valley Cubs lost in the Class 5A, Area 12 tournament championship game.
Alexandria will travel to Center Point for a sub-regional game on Monday.
Alexandria’s other top performer:
—Ashley Phillips, 18 points
Class 1A, Area 11
Spring Garden boys 76, Jacksonville Christian 63: Despite getting 26 points, 20 rebounds and four assists from Chase Vinson, Jacksonville Christian fell to Spring Garden in the Class 1A, Area 11 tournament championship game Thursday.
The Panthers built a 28-8 lead after one quarter and that was enough to hold off the Thunder. JCA cut the deficit to 52-45 after three quarters but could not complete the comeback. The Panthers outscored the Thunder 24-18 in the final period.
JCA is now 21-6 on the season and will play the winner of Area 9 Tuesday in a sub-regional contest.
JCA’s other top performers:
—Eli Fair, 10 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals
—Kobe Messer, 10 points, three rebounds, two assists
—Nash Messer, seven points, five rebounds, two assists
—Brady Shaddix, three points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals
Spring Garden’s top performers:
—Cooper Austin, 35 points, three rebounds, four assists, two blocks
—Chaz Pope, 13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists
—Weston Kirk, 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists
—Ryley Kirk, seven points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals
Spring Garden girls 63, Coosa Christian 38: The Panthers outscored Coosa Christian 28-10 in the fourth quarter to claim the Class 1A, Area 11 tournament title.
Spring Garden led only 35-28 after three quarters.
The Panthers will host a sub-regional game on Monday.
Spring Garden’s top performers:
—Ace Austin, 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, six steals, four blocks
—Alexis Adkison, 14 points, four rebounds, two steals, two blocks
—Kaylee Kirk, 10 points, three rebounds, two steals, two blocks
—Neely Welsh, nine points, seven rebounds, two assists
—Macy Reedy, eight points, three rebounds