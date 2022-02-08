Prep basketball roundup: Alexandria boys cruise into area tournament title game

D’Anthony Walton scored 21 points and Alexandria’s boys advanced to the Class 5A, Area 11 championship game with a 66-26 victory over St. Clair County on Tuesday.
The Valley Cubs will face the Lincoln/Moody winner Thursday at 7 p.m.
Against St. Clair County, Alexandria bolted out to a 21-3 lead after one quarter and cruised from there.
Walton finished with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Julian Wright posted a double-double, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Javais McGhee, 10 points, five rebounds, five assists
—Collin Taylor, eight points
—Grayson Forest, five points
—Damon Parr, four points, seven rebounds
Girls
Jacksonville Christian 57, Faith Christian 44: Kara Grace scored 20 points and grabbed 20 rebounds Tuesday to help the Thunder advance to Friday’s Class 1A, Area 10 championship game.
Other top performers for JCA (13-11):
—Erin Prater, 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals
—Rebekah Carter, 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists, four steals
—Hannah Clayton, six points, five rebounds
—Addy Lee, five points
Etowah 44, Jacksonville 39: Jacksonville’s season came to an end Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 4A, Area 10 tournament. The Golden Eagles trailed 26-11 at halftime. They trimmed 10 points off that deficit in the third quarter but weren’t able to rally for the win. Ashley Grant led Jacksonville with 21 points, three assists and two steals.
The Golden Eagles finished the season with a 10-17 record.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—DeAsia Prothro, nine points, six rebounds, four steals
—Halaina Lozano, four points
—Mya Swain, three points, six rebounds, two steals
—Amarie Curry, two points, five steals
Spring Garden 82, Gaston 12: Four Panthers scored in double figures Monday as Spring Garden advanced to the Class 2A, Area 12 championship game with ease.
The Panthers will face the Sand Rock/Westbrook Christian winner Thursday at 6 p.m.
Against Gaston, Spring Garden scored 36 points in the first quarter to set the tone.
Neely Welsh led the Panthers with 16 points and two blocked shots. Ace Austin finished with 13 points, nine assists, six steals and two blocked shots. Kaylee Kirk had 12 points, three assists and two steals. Maggie Jarrett scored 10 points and a team-leading seven rebounds.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Abbie Woods, nine points
—Olivia Law, five points
—Libby Brown, four points, three steals
—Sarah Kate McKay, four points, three steals