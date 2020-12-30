Prep basketball: Rounding into shape, Spring Garden boys go 3-0 in Heflin tourney

HEFLIN — Spring Garden’s boys got three more games closer to basketball shape in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Weston Kirk scored 13 points and Chaz Pope 10, and the Panthers hit 12 3-pointers en route to beating host Cleburne County 69-32 in Wednesday’s tourney finale for both teams.
Spring Garden (9-3) swept its three games in Heflin, also beating Vincent and Ranburne on Monday and Tuesday.
Most of Spring Garden’s basketball players also played football, and the Panthers’ football team reached the semifinals for the first time in school history. With football season extending to the final Friday in November, basketball got put on hold.
“It’s been very good for us,” Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin said. “Especially with this group not only trying to get rhythm going after football but confidence going too, all three days we came I saw somebody else show a little bit more signs of some basketball form.
“That’s priceless right now. All we need is playing time.”
Ben Casey scored 12 points to lead Cleburne County (5-8). The Tigers went 0-3, with losses to Rome (Ga.) and Vincent in the first two days.
“We competed well tonight,” Cleburne County coach Josh Perry said. “Our legs are definitely gone. We need to get back in shape to where we were before Christmas break.”