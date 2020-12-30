Prep basketball: Rome (Ga.) boys use third-quarter surge to down Jacksonville

HEFLIN — Wednesday’s Rome (Ga.)-Jacksonville game in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament became less about familiar faces and more about two teams finding themselves.
Rome found the accelerator. Jacksonville found out what unwanted downtime can have on a team.
Rome scored nine unanswered points in the third quarter to begin to separate and rolled from there to beat Jacksonville 75-54 in the final game of Cleburne County’s fifth annual holiday tournament.
With former Weaver coach Marcus Herbert acting as head coach, all while former Pleasant Valley coach Ryan Chambless waits out quarantine, Rome finished 3-0 in the tournament to improve to 6-3.
“It’s a sigh of relief,” Herbert said. “The main thing was, our guys just needed to play basketball. I’d rather they play for a week than practice for a week.”
Jacksonville, which returned Monday from a pandemic-related hiatus, split two games as a fill-in opponent in Heflin to settle at 4-5.
Familiar faces served as a backdrop for Rome’s appearance in the tournament. Chambless became Rome’s head coach after Pleasant Valley lost a teaching position, and he hired Herbert to his staff.
Herbert made a move after the Calhoun County Board of Education cracked down on hourly employees coaching. He’s one semester away from finishing his undergraduate degree at Jacksonville State.
Wednesday’s Rome-Jacksonville game was added after Chambless called Jacksonville coach Cordell Hunt on Tuesday, looking for an additional game. Hunt was glad to oblige.
Before becoming a fill-in opponent in Monday’s tournament-opening games, Jacksonville hadn’t played since Dec. 9, when Jacksonville City Schools went to all-virtual learning and paused extracurricular activities.
Jacksonville beat Ranburne on Monday, 74-54, then returned to Heflin on Wednesday for the late-added game.
“We want to play; I don’t care,” Hunt said. “I think he had some transportation issues, and he got it worked out, and we made it happen.
“I’m glad we did. That’s a good team over there. That’s what we needed, if we’re going to get better and achieve our goals.”
Rome led 34-31 at halftime but started to gain separation with a 9-0 spurt in the third quarter. The Wolves bulged out to a 55-42 lead.
The run, followed by a brief Jacksonville rally then Rome taking control, was a happy sight for Herbert’s eyes. Rome had blown a big lead in a recent loss to Chattooga (Ga.) and let off the gas Tuesday, as Handley quickly trimmed six points off an 18-point lead.
As for taking control Wednesday, Herbert called it “just playing basketball.”
“Sometimes, we get lackadaisical and just relax,” he said. “I don’t understand it. We can’t turn it on and off. Jacksonville is a good ball team, but when we get into region play, we play some really good teams.
“If we take breaks like that, we’re going to be behind, and we can’t catch up. We have to be able to put our foot down and play the whole time.”
The other side of it involved a Jacksonville team short on gas. Tired legs manifested in various ways.
“They’ve got a good team, but we didn’t do enough to help ourselves,” Hunt said. “You go 4-for-19 on the free-throw line, you ain’t going to beat nobody.
“They’ve got a good team, but that’s a winnable game for us. We didn’t do the small things right, and a lot of that is conditioning. We haven’t been on our feet enough to run up and down the court and shoot free throws.”
Cam Johnson paced Jacksonville with 16 points, and John Broom added 10.
Freshman Braxton Wade led balanced Rome with 17 points. Justyn Smith added 13, Jay Wise and E.J. Holland 11 apiece and Jayquan Nelson 10.
Wade lauded the up-tempo style Chambless and Herbert bring and called playing for them “a good experience for me.”
“They’ve really challenged me on defense,” he said. “It’s been way more about defense and trying to get better than that. I’ve just never been able to play defense very well.”