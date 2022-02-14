Prep basketball: Resurgent Anniston girls play way back to Northeast Regional

Anniston’s girls have come a long day and just might have a ways to go this season.
Serena Hardy scored 26 points as the Bulldogs continued their late-season surge with a 54-30 victory over Etowah in Monday’s Class 4A Northeast subregional game at home.
Anniston (17-11) advanced to the Northeast Regional in Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Bulldogs will open regional play Saturday at 9 a.m. against the New Hope-St. John Paul II Catholic winner.
Regional winners advance to the state semifinals.
Anniston has played in the 4A title game three years in a row and won it in 2020 and very much hopes to keep its string of three consecutive Final Four appearances alive. The Bulldogs will make their 17th regional appearance in 18-year head coach Eddie Bullock’s tenure.
“I want to go back to state,” senior post Shi Jackson said. “We’re going to try to break it one game at a time.”
Jackson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during warmups for last year’s Northeast Regional final against Handley, is one of few returnees among key players on those three consecutive Final Four teams. Most graduated, including Class 4A player of the year and three-time 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year Allasha Dudley.
A young Anniston team struggled early on this season, mounting as many as 41 turnovers in one game. The Bulldogs suffered one five-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs have now won six in a row and 11 out of 12, including their sweep through Cleburne County and Handley in the Area 9 tournament last week at Handley.
Turnovers have dropped to a more manageable level.
“We played the other night against Handley in the (area) championship game, and that was the most turnovers that we had in a while,” Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. “We had 18, I believe, but other than that, we’ve been keeping it at 10 or below.
“That’s the key to it, keeping turnovers down and playing consistently.”
Execution looked crisp against Etowah. A couple of early Jackson buckets, beating the press and catching sharp passes from Hardy, got the Blue Devils looking low.
Hardy made good, making two 3-pointers in the first quarter. Akayla Perry made two more catch-and-shoot threes in the second quarter and one in the third en route to 12 points.
Crisp passing marked another sign of progress.
“Before, we weren’t sharing the basketball,” Bullock said. “We thought we could beat them one-on-one, and I told them, ‘For us to win, we’ve got to be able to share the basketball.’
“I don’t have the luxury of having that superstar that can bail me out of situations. We’ve all got to be clicking, and we’re doing well.”
Even with a few glitches, Anniston also effectively stalled away the final two minutes of the second and fourth quarters, holding Etowah to seven points in the second quarter and two in the fourth.
Senior Abbi Martin, a Carson-Newman signee in softball, led Etowah with 11 points.
“We got more focused and got more serious about it, because everybody was doubting us,” Hardy said. “They were saying we weren’t going to win but, maybe, five games, so we have to prove everybody wrong, show that we can do it.”