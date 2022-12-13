Prep basketball: Ranburne’s Briley Merrill surpasses 2,000 career points

Ranburne senior Briley Merrill knew last year, as she entered her junior season, that it was possible she could score 2,000 points in her career.
“I knew I was kind of on pace. … I knew it was definitely achievable,” Merrill said Tuesday.
Then Merrill, who can’t recall when she reached 1,000 points or her first varsity basket as a seventh-grader, put a career goal aside and just played basketball.
The goal resurfaced Monday when she needed just 14 points to gain the 2,000-point plateau. In the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ home game against Class 2A, Area 9 opponent Pleasant Valley, Merrill opened with a pair of 3-point field goals then added three 2-point baskets. Her first basket of the second quarter put her squarely on 2,000 points.
“I drove. I shot a floater and I missed it. I got my rebound and put it back,” Merrill recalled. “They immediately called a timeout and the whole game stopped. I was confused. I had no clue. I didn’t know what happened. I thought I had gotten a technical or something. I turned around and looked at my coach (Marcus Harrell). Our student section behind the bench was holding up signs and all that. They stopped the game, presented me with a plaque at half court and then we started the game back up.”
Before the game ended, Merrill scored an additional 24 points, giving her 2,024 in total.
Her 38 points led the Bulldogs to a 61-55 win over Pleasant Valley. Merrill’s game included four treys and 6 of 8 free throws. The win gave Ranburne an early lead in the chase for the Area 9 title. Area 9 includes just three teams — Ranburne, Pleasant Valley and Woodland — and the area champion automatically advances to sub-regional play.
“It couldn’t have come at a better time in my opinion,” Merrill said “I was able to score it at home. That was a big game for us last night.”
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.
