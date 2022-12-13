 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep basketball: Ranburne’s Briley Merrill surpasses 2,000 career points

Briley Merrill

Ranburne senior Briley Merrill celebrates going over 2,000 career points with head coach Marcus Harrell on Monday night.

 Submitted photo

Ranburne senior Briley Merrill knew last year, as she entered her junior season, that it was possible she could score 2,000 points in her career.

“I knew I was kind of on pace. … I knew it was definitely achievable,” Merrill said Tuesday.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.