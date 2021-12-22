Prep basketball: Ranburne girls repeat Christmas tournament title

GASTON — Ranburne players liked winning the girls championship of the Gaston Christmas Invitational basketball tournament so much in 2020 they won the title again this year for good measure.
Tournament MVP Briley Merrilll scored 25 points, 11 in the second quarter, and senior guard Abigail Howle followed closely with 21 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 58-40 win over Talladega County Central.
The Bulldogs were a different team defensively against TCC than they were in Monday’s win over Ashville in the opening round and Tuesday’s semifinal win over Gaston. In their first two tournament games their half-court trap created a lot of turnovers and fast-break opportunities. Against the Fighting Tigers, Ranburne played almost exclusively man-to-man on defense.
“We did that mainly because of their size,” coach Marcus Harrell said. “No. 20 for them (Evianna Johnson) is really good in space and different things like that so just tried to game plan a little differently. The good thing is though our girls are maturing enough that we can win in a lot of different ways, a lot of different styles. … Tonight, they executed the way we wanted to. We put in the game plan this morning. They did exactly what they were supposed to do.”
Half the members of Ranburne’s 12-player roster are freshmen and there’s one eighth-grader on the varsity. Harrell said while Howle and Merrill were leaders on offense, senior Auburn Rollins “stepped up on the defensive end and guarded one of their best players (Johnson) for sure and did a great job against her all night. That helped us out a lot.”
Howle agreed with Harrell’s assessment.
“I thought Auburn and Autumn (Phillips) both played amazing defense on No. 20 and without them doing that we could not have done what we did tonight,” Howle said.
Johnson wasn’t the only obstacle the Tigers placed in Ranburne’s path to victory. There was also 6-foot-3 post Amiya Sillmon. Sillmon wasn’t very mobile, didn’t run the floor well and tired rather easily but she blocked shots efficiently and effectively. She changed the style of Merrill’s game but not the result.
“I decided that I’m just going to have to shoot floaters and get the ball high enough to where she couldn’t block it,” Merrill.
Merrill netted a 3-pont basket in each of the first three quarters for nine of her 25 points and had no problem hitting four of her “floaters” in the second quarter, three more in the third and one in the fourth. Ranburne led 16-6 after one quarter, 31-14 at halftime and 48-24 when the third quarter ended.
Howle drilled a 3-pointer in the first quarter and had at least two baskets in every quarter on her way to 21 points.
“I make more mid-range I feel like,” Howle said of her offense, “but I love when the 3 is coming, too.”
Freshman post Brylee Bailey had six points for the Bulldogs. Rollins got two first-quarter baskets on breakaways after Tiger turnovers. Jadie Phillips scored two points. All of Ranburne’s 58 points came on field goals. The Bulldogs didn’t attempt a free throw.
Ranburne (9-1) meets host Cleburne County on Monday in the opening round of the Cleburne County Holiday Hoops Classic in Heflin. The game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m.