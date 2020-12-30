Prep basketball: Ranburne boys work on team building in Heflin tourney

HEFLIN — Marcus Harrell was one fired-up basketball coach during Ranburne’s final game in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs’ coach filled the sparsely populated Cleburne County gym with “wooooooooo!” after a foul call in the fourth quarter. When a pause in the action followed a steal and basket produced by their frantic press, Harrell pierced the quiet with a fiery waytago to his players.
One wouldn’t know Ranburne was on its way to a 62-51 loss to Vincent, but this is a holiday tournament. It’s all about team building for bigger things to come.
“We have the ability to do the things we need to do,” Harrell said. “I just don’t think we know how to respond to adversity sometimes. If that means I have to act a fool to try to get them motivated and get them going sometimes, that’s what I’m going to have to do.”
Tyler Craft led Ranburne with 17 points, and Cade Mitchell added 16 as the Bulldogs (3-8) finished off an 0-3 stay in the tournament, with losses to Jacksonville, Spring Garden and Vincent.
Vincent (6-8) went 2-1 in their fifth appearance in as many years of Cleburne County’s holiday tournament, losing to Spring Garden but beating Cleburne County and Ranburne.
K.J. Youngblood led the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday with 14 points. Blake Allums added 11, and Tray Youngblood scored 10.
“Our guys got three games in three days, and we just wanted to make sure that we’re building the habits that we want to build,” Vincent coach John Hadder said. “From that standpoint, we got out of it just what we wanted.”