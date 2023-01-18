 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Ranburne boys ride big fourth quarter; Ranburne girls win, too

Basketball teaser
File photo

Playing at home, Ranburne's boys beat Cleburne County 54-41 but led just 31-29 after three quarters.

In the fourth, the Bulldogs were 14-for-19 at the free throw line. Tate Bailey, Trey Ertzberger, Cody Jackson and Jax Stewart each was 2 of 2 at the line in the fourth. Seth McAdams was 5 of 8.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.