Prep basketball: Ranburne boys ride big fourth quarter; Ranburne girls win, too

Playing at home, Ranburne's boys beat Cleburne County 54-41 but led just 31-29 after three quarters.
In the fourth, the Bulldogs were 14-for-19 at the free throw line. Tate Bailey, Trey Ertzberger, Cody Jackson and Jax Stewart each was 2 of 2 at the line in the fourth. Seth McAdams was 5 of 8.
Jackson led all scorers with 13 points. McAdams finished with 11 points and Bailey ended with six. Dawson Haynes had 12 points for Cleburne County. Jacob Cavender, Grey Freeman and Jake Littleton scored six points apiece for the Tigers.
Ranburne girls 71, Cleburne County 33: Eight players scored at least one basket for the Bulldogs in their home-court win over intra-county rival Cleburne County.
Briley Merrill led the way with 28 points over the first three quarters. Merrill tallied 13 points in the first period as built a 20-11 lead early. Merrill’s game included six 3-point baskets. She was 6 of 7 at the free throw line.
Aubree Anglin hit four treys and was 2-for-2 at the line for 14 points. Autumn Phillips added eight points on four baskets.
Faith Brown’s 22 points were best for Cleburne County and included two 3-point field goals. Hannah Turley scored seven points for the Tigers.
