Prep basketball: Press, Adams' 3s help Jacksonville boys eliminate Ashville

JACKSONVILLE — If Omarion “Peanut” Adams keeps up the 3-point shooting pace he showed in Jacksonville’s area-tournament opener Wednesday, he might establish a “Threenut” alter ego.
Adams hit three 3-pointers en route to 11 points, and big runs in the first and third quarters propelled the Golden Eagles to a 72-40 rout of Ashville in the Class 4A, Area 10 opener for both teams.
Top-seeded Jacksonville (13-9) advanced and will host Saturday’s 6 p.m. area final against No. 2-seeded Etowah, which eliminated Cherokee County on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles also secured a sub-regional berth.
Adams, a three-time, first-team all-state football player known by the nickname “Peanut,” had plenty of help Wednesday. Caden Johnson led Jacksonville with 21 points. John Broom added 15, and Quinn Long scored 14.
Then again, Jacksonville needs scoring punch while Cam Johnson sits out with an injury to his left foot, sustained against Anniston during the Calhoun County tournament. He wore a protective boot during Wednesday’s game.
“We may get him back in a couple of weeks, if we’re still playing,” Jacksonville coach Cordell Hunt said. “It doesn’t look very good for him right now.
“He’s been getting to the doctor. Hopefully, that will get fixed, but we want to protect him. We don’t want to hurt him for the future.”
Enter Adams, who brings plenty for Jacksonville without flashing his 3-point stroke.
“Peanut is flat out an energy guy,” Hunt said. “It could be a 3-pointer. It could be a steal. I could be pushing the ball.
“He shoots the ball better than people realize, but he’s an energy guy.”
Shots behind the 3-point arc just don’t often come in the quantity they came for Adams on Wednesday. He hit all three of his attempts and three out of Jacksonville’s five 3-pointers overall.
Hunt said Adams more typically attacks the rim but has hit 3s in big moments, maybe as many as two in a game. The coach couldn’t recall three in a game.
It wasn’t by accident Wednesday.
“Tonight, I was feeling it,” he said. “They were giving me too much space. I felt like they were disrespecting me, so I had to show them to keep a hand in my face.”
The rest, Jacksonville got done with its press.
The Golden Eagles forced turnovers in bunches during a 15-0 run that helped them get out to a 20-6 lead by quarter’s end.
Led by Elijah Turner’s 16 points, Ashville rallied within 31-24 at halftime. Many of Turner’s points came when the Bulldogs got past the front of Jacksonville’s press, found him behind the Golden Eagles and threw over the top.
Jacksonville got back to form in the third quarter. After Turner scored to bring Ashville within 31-28, Jacksonville forced turnovers in bunches again, scoring the next eight points on the way to an 18-2 run.
Jacksonville led 52-34 at the quarter break.
Ashville committed 21 turnovers, a success for Jacksonville’s press. Hunt worried more about the easy buckets the Bulldogs got, once they broke the front of the press.
“If we’re going to be the team that I think we can be, we can’t have those lulls,” he said. “We had two lulls tonight.
“I’m happy for the team to get back in postseason play, but we want to take this team higher.”