Prep basketball: Pope scores career-high 35 points as Piedmont advances to area tourney title game

OHATCHEE — Ava Pope’s acceleration toward 1,000 career points hit the brakes at two points short Tuesday. Not that Piedmont’s sophomore shooting ace pays much attention to such things.
“That wasn’t even a factor,” she said after Piedmont’s Class 3A, Area 11 opener against Pleasant Valley. “Whenever I came into this game, I just came in focused and ready to play.”
Pope poured in 35 points, establishing her second career-high total in two weeks, to lead Piedmont to a 58-44 victory.
The Bulldogs advanced to Thursday’s 6 p.m. area final against host Ohatchee, which beat Weaver 59-26 earlier Tuesday. Piedmont and Ohatchee also locked up subregional berths, with area champions earning the right to host subregionals.
Pleasant Valley and Weaver were eliminated.
Pope advanced to within two points of 1,000 for her career.
She also continued a tear that started after she missed a Jan. 22 game against Cleburne County with an ankle injury. Since returning, she’s filled the scorebook with double-figure games, including a 27-point outburst against White Plains.
That established a new career-high, which she blew past Tuesday. She’s done it while taking the point.
“Ava’s has just been huge in the last five or six ballgames,” Piedmont coach Terrace Ridley said. “Ava knows that she had to put the team on her back, and that’s exactly what she’s done.
“We talked to her at practice. We told her she’s going to carry this team for the rest of this season and keep us going.”
Pope and Piedmont set the tone early Tuesday after Pleasant Valley started in a different look. The Raiders spread out and stalled.
“We tried to space them out a little bit,” Pleasant Valley coach Colton Morris said. “Then early, they ended up hitting some, and we didn’t, so we knew we had to play.”
Pope scored 10 of Piedmont’s first 12 points including two 3-pointers, to help the Bulldogs build a 12-2 lead by first quarter’s end.
Led by Rylee Haynes’ 24 points, Pleasant Valley rallied to within 17-12 at halftime, but Pope went to work again in the third quarter. She led off with a driving bucket then a 3-pointer, wrapped around a LeLe Ridley basket on a Jaycee Glover drive and feed, and Piedmont led 24-15.
Piedmont led 38-22 at third quarter’s end, and Pope had 20 of her 35 points.
She hit another three in the fourth quarter then hit 12 out of 12 free throws down the stretch.
“She’s been very, very confident in her shot, pulling up,” Terrace Ridley said. “Normally she’d step back. If somebody’s in her face, she doesn’t shoot, but we told her, ‘You are the best player on the court, the best shooter. You’ve got to shoot the ball.’”
Pleasant Valley played without junior forward Rebecca Gannaway, who recently underwent surgery to a hip injury.
Four Raider seniors … Haynes, Gracie Hood, Marlie Wright and Anna Worthy … played their final prep basketball game.
“Those four girls have been around awhile,” Morris said. “Even more so than basketball players, man, they are critical to this program, their leadership. …
“Those kids are special. They take it serious, and all four of them work in the offseason. I told the younger girls after the game, they’ve got a lot to live up to.”
Ohatchee 59, Weaver 26: Center Jorda Crook scored all 36 of her points in the first three quarters, including 14 points as Ohatchee built a 20-7 lead by first quarter’s end.
“I thought we had an advantage down low, and we tried to get it to her as much as possible,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said.
Gracie George added 14 points, and the Indians led 34-20 at halftime and held Weaver to six points in the second half.
D.J. Gibbs led Weaver with 10 points in the final prep basketball game for Bearcat seniors Nevaeh Hawkins, Mollie Kirby and Taylor and Tiana Lawrence.
Weaver finished 8-15.
“We played extremely hard,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “One thing we tried to be is more physical than every team that we played, and I thought we were extremely physical.
“We played about as hard as we could go. I’m proud of them.”
Despite losing 1A-3A All-Calhoun County player of the year Tori Vice to graduation a year ago, Ohatchee continues its string of four consecutive sub-regional appearances and hopes to build on its 2021 Northeast Regional breakthrough, the Indians’ first regional appearance since 2015.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Crook said. “We’ve been upholding the same standard lately, but we haven’t topped it yet. We haven’t pushed it up to the furthest level.
“We want to go all the way.”