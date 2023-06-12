 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Pleasant Valley's Muncher ready to embrace 'hard-nosed' culture

Blake Muncher

Blake Muncher will lead the girls' basketball program and coach coach wide receivers and outside linebackers for the football team at Pleasant Valley.

As Pleasant Valley's girls' basketball team looks to continue its reputation of recent success, the program will turn to a coach with a winning culture already in mind.

Muncher was announced as the permanent head coach of Pleasant Valley girls’ basketball at Tuesday’s meeting of the Calhoun County Board of Education.

Munchers Saks beats Fyffe

Blake Muncher, his wife, Lex Muncher, and their French bulldog, Odie, after Saks beat Fyffe in the third round of the 2021 Class 3A state playoffs. Odie has been referred to as the "coolest dog" and "that dude."

