Prep basketball: Pleasant Valley's Muncher ready to embrace 'hard-nosed' culture

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Blake Muncher, his wife, Lex Muncher, and their French bulldog, Odie, after Saks beat Fyffe in the third round of the 2021 Class 3A state playoffs. Odie has been referred to as the "coolest dog" and "that dude."
As Pleasant Valley's girls' basketball team looks to continue its reputation of recent success, the program will turn to a coach with a winning culture already in mind.
Muncher was announced as the permanent head coach of Pleasant Valley girls’ basketball at Tuesday’s meeting of the Calhoun County Board of Education.
In addition to his role with the basketball team, he will coach wide receivers and outside linebackers on the Raiders’ varsity football team.
“Real good community, it’s a great opportunity,” Muncher said. “The kids, they soak up everything like a sponge, listen, just a good spot to be in. I’m blessed.”
Before he was Muncher served as the head junior high boys’ basketball coach at Saks for the last four years and coached wide receivers and outside linebackers on Jonathan Miller’s staff with the varsity football team.
He also had stops at Ragland High School and Kitty Stone Elementary. At Kitty Stone, he assisted with Jacksonville's football program.
Muncher said that after his experience coaching basketball at the the junior varsity level at Saks, he's ready to begin preaching
“I hope we’re hard-nosed,” Muncher said. “I hope when somebody plays us, they say, win or lose, ‘we had to work and scratch and claw for every possession against them jokers, because they’re going to play their hearts out.’ You do that a lot of times, and some teams will bow out.”
With the team already holding practices and planning scrimmages with other local schools, Muncher said that he already has plans to get his team in shape physically and mentally to prepare for the season.
“We’re going to be in shape, ain’t no doubt about that,” Muncher said. “If somebody comes in that’s better than us and beats us, they’re going to have to beat us. We ain’t going to beat ourselves. We just tip our cap and move on when that happens. I’m excited. I like the grind, I like the practicing.”
He said that as the team practices, he'll be looking for four key things from each player both in practice and in games.
“We’re going to work our tail off and do everything in our power not to beat ourselves,” Muncher said. “Most of the time, especially in basketball, if you can hit your layups, force turnovers, box out and make your free throws, you’ve got a good shot to beat anybody. Those are the four things we’re going to focus on.”
After Colton Morris was relocated to Alexandria High School due to budget cuts during the spring, Muncher said that he had the conversation with his players about the job that Morris did and the mindset that he hopes to bring about the situation.
“They have received that well, and we’ve just got to move on,” Muncher said. “At the end of the day, I think I can speak for Coach Morris here, it’s about the girls, it ain’t about me and it ain’t about him. When you have that approach, he’s got a job at Alexandria now and he’s where God led him and I’m where God led me. If you have faith in God and believe in that, then you’re at peace with the decisions made.”
Along with the departure of Morris, the team will be without graduated seniors Macey Roper, Rebekah Gannaway and Kianna Hester, who were all key in Pleasant Valley’s run to the Northeast Regional last season.
Muncher said that he’s confident in multiple players’ abilities to step into leadership roles this season as he preaches a team mentality.
“We’ve got some girls that can take that role on,” Muncher said. “My biggest thing was that I don’t care who’s the leading scorer, I just want to win. I hope that I’m instilling that in my girls, and best case scenario we’ve got five or six girls in double figures and we’re winning ball games.”
As Muncher prepares to take the reins of a team of his own, he said that he hopes that teams will almost immediately begin to see the effects of a “hard-nosed” culture.