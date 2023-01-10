 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Pleasant Valley sweeps Woodland again in 2A, Area 9 play

Basketball teaser
File photo

PLEASANT VALLEY — Just as they did a month ago at Woodland, the Pleasant Valley girls and boys swept a Class 2A, Area 9 varsity basketball doubleheader Monday from visiting Woodland.

First, coach Colton Morris’ Pleasant Valley girls beat the Bobcats 53-42. In the nightcap, coach Brad Hood’s boys edged past Woodland 50-46. Each Pleasant Valley team is 2-1 in Area 9 with two wins over Woodland and a loss to Ranburne. The Raiders have a home game against Ranburne still to be played.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.