Prep basketball: Pleasant Valley sweeps Woodland again in 2A, Area 9 play

PLEASANT VALLEY — Just as they did a month ago at Woodland, the Pleasant Valley girls and boys swept a Class 2A, Area 9 varsity basketball doubleheader Monday from visiting Woodland.
First, coach Colton Morris’ Pleasant Valley girls beat the Bobcats 53-42. In the nightcap, coach Brad Hood’s boys edged past Woodland 50-46. Each Pleasant Valley team is 2-1 in Area 9 with two wins over Woodland and a loss to Ranburne. The Raiders have a home game against Ranburne still to be played.
Pleasant Valley boys 50, Woodland 46: Pleasant Valley made 8 of 10 at the free throw line in its 50-46 win in the boys game. Every free throw is important in a close game but sophomore Jesse Gannaway’s two charity makes with 6.8 seconds on the clock were most important Monday.
When Gannaway went to the line for one-and-one, the Raiders were clinging to a precarious 48-46 lead and hadn’t scored since Kyle Smith made the second of two free throws to put the Raiders ahead 48-42 with 2:09 left.
Woodland got two points on an inside basket by senior center Christian Beam, variously listed as 6-foot-8, 7-foot-0 and 7-foot-1, with 1:58 on the clock. Guard Levi Screws made a steal and converted it into a layup to cut the Raiders’ lead to 48-46 with 1:32 left.
The Raiders ran more than a minute off the clock but a traveling call put the ball in the Bobcats’ hands with 21.8 seconds to go. Hood expected a pass to Beam for a potential tying shot.
“Any time you see a 7-footer on the floor, literally they were just a lob pass away from tossing it to him,” Hood said later. “You could tell, once he caught the ball we didn’t stop him. Sometimes he stopped himself just because the shot didn’t fall. He’s scary. I felt like holding him to 17 was pretty good.”
Gannaway stepped into a passing lane to make his steal and the Bobcats were forced to foul immediately.
“We aren’t always that good,” Hood said of his team’s 8-for-10 performance at the line. In contrast, Woodland was 8-of-13.
Gannaway led all scorers with 24 points. He netted four 3-point field goals, two in the first quarter and two in the third. His two fourth-quarter free throws came on his only trip to the line all night. Sophomore Hunter Sparks scored 12 points on five baskets spread over four quarters and a 2-for-2 trip to the line in the fourth period.
For Woodland, Beam finished with 17 points and Screws scored 11 points.
Pleasant Valley (4-9, 2-1) will play at Wellborn on Thursday then faces Ohatchee in Friday’s opening round of the Calhoun County basketball tournament at Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Pleasant Valley girls 53, Woodland 42: Pleasant Valley, expected to struggle with senior Macey Roper the lone returning starter, became a 10-3 team Monday night with its win over Woodland.
“We had better skill kids last year. They could shoot the ball a little better, handle the ball. We knew losing all of them, we’d have to rely on defense,” Morris said later in the quiet of the new girls basketball locker room.
“Losing five seniors, four of them starters outside of Roper, I figured we’d struggle (on offense) and to be honest with you our defense has made up a ton of that and thankfully so because we’re not a great scoring team. We have to create opportunities. We have to play to our strengths. That’s what we try to do. To me, this is the hardest playing team on both ends of the floor that I’ve ever coached. They make up for their lack of ability by playing hard.”
Roper did the inside work Monday, scoring 21 points. She had 10 buckets on a series of strong drives to the basket and pull-up jumpers with a first-quarter free throw tossed in for good measure.
Sophomore Laney Robinson was in charge of the perimeter. Robinson stroked home two 3-point field goals in the first quarter and two more in the second period. She finished with 16 points for the game. Senior point guard Rebekah Gannaway, who Morris said spent much of last season battling injuries, scored eight points for the Raiders.
Pleasant Valley trailed 14-13 after one quarter. A triple by Robinson on the initial possession of the second quarter earned the Raiders a 16-14 lead and they never trailed again. Roper followed with a steal and a layup.
Woodland needed three minutes to score. The Bobcats got as close as 21-20 but senior Kianna Hester made a steal and passed down court to Robinson for a layup that started an 8-0 Raiders run. With 15 seconds left in the first half, Hester connected on a trey from just to the right of the top of the circle and Pleasant Valley had outscored Woodland 19-6 for its 32-20 halftime lead. Each team got nine points in the third quarter.
The Raiders are the No. 7 seed for this year’s Calhoun County basketball tournament. Their first tournament game will be Monday at 9 a.m. against No. 10 Weaver. Monday’s winner gets No. 2 Anniston on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
