Prep basketball: Pleasant Valley grad Morris ready to take over school's girls basketball team

Colton Morris is coming home.
A 2008 Pleasant Valley High School graduate, Morris is taking over the Raiders' girls basketball program.
Brad Hood, the previous head girls basketball coach, is moving over to coach the school's boys team. Morris said that Hood, athletics director Jonathan Nix and he met with principal Seth Taylor on Wednesday to finalize the move. The teams were told this morning.
"My goal is long term," Morris said after meeting with his new players. "I'm home. I'm where I want to be and where I want to stay. I'd like to stay here the next 25, 30 years and really put a mark on the program and get to the next step.
"Our goal isn't just winning an area tournament. Our long-term goal is to get to the Final Four. We've got too many schools around us doing it for us not to be able to do it."
Morris already is very familiar with the program. After graduating from Pleasant Valley, he served as a volunteer assistant for the girls team until 2016 when he moved to Ragland to coach the girls basketball and softball teams. In 2018, he moved to Gadsden City, where he was an assistant softball coach.
He said that after getting a job at the Calhoun County alternative school last summer, he was already in the area, which put him in position when Hood wanted to discuss coaching the girls team.
Ryan Chambless coached the Pleasant Valley boys for three seasons before leaving to coach at Rome (Ga.) High School. His team went 12-15 last year and lost in the Class 3A, Area 11 first round.
The girls team went 19-14, won a first-round game in the Calhoun County tournament, finished runner-up in the Area 11 tournament and made the sub-regionals.
"I've got the utmost respect for Coach Hood and what he's done with the program," Morris said. "They're headed in the right direction. I sort of get to jump on ship and see if we can't tweak things here and there and make things better than it already is.
"The foundation is built. The hard part is done."
Morris said the girls team lost two excellent players to graduation in Emma Hood and Karmyn Sparks.
"They were two big leaders on the team," Morris said. "That'll hurt, but they've got a lot of 10th and 11th graders who have experienced winning and know what it takes to get to that point. A lot of these girls, the last year I was there, we won 27 ballgames."