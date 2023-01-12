Prep basketball: Pleasant Valley boys gets 14 from Sparks in home win

Pleasant Valley’s boys will be looking for their first three-game winning streak of the year when they play at Wellborn on Thursday.
The Raiders set the stage with their largest point total of the season in a 74-50 win Tuesday over visiting Coosa Christian. Pleasant Valley (5-9) had nine players in uniform against the Conquerors and all nine scored at least one basket.
Hunter Sparks led the Raiders with 14 points on seven baskets. Bryce Freeman and Jesse Gannaway each tallied 13 points. Gannaway had one 3-point basket and five 2-pointers. Freeman scored five field goals and was 3 of 4 at the free throw line.
Kyle Smith netted three 3-point baskets and finished with 10 points. Center Kolby Battles scored nine points. Jaden Sparks scored six points to lead the Raiders’ first quarter push that resulted in a 20-9 lead when the second quarter opened.
Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Braxton Williams, four points
—Caleb Green, three points
—Jayden Veazey, two points
