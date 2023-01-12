 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Pleasant Valley boys gets 14 from Sparks in home win

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Pleasant Valley’s boys will be looking for their first three-game winning streak of the year when they play at Wellborn on Thursday.

The Raiders set the stage with their largest point total of the season in a 74-50 win Tuesday over visiting Coosa Christian. Pleasant Valley (5-9) had nine players in uniform against the Conquerors and all nine scored at least one basket.

