Prep basketball: Piedmont wins Patrick Ball Memorial tournament

HOKES BLUFF — A strong third quarter on the inside by tournament MVP Silas Thompson helped Piedmont pull away and the Bulldogs defeated Westbrook Christian 57-48 to win the ninth annual Patrick Ball Memorial tournament championship. Piedmont improved to 9-0.
The score was 23-23 at halftime. Piedmont outscored the Warriors 16-4 in the third quarter. Westbrook didn’t score for almost seven minutes. Thompson scored eight of his team-high 22 points in the third and Trey McFarland had four points during the run.
Having played Westbrook Christian twice last year turned out to be the key in Saturday’s victory.
“We went back and watched the film this morning and we saw a play we ran last year with Delo (Foster), getting him the ball on the back-side post, and we felt like maybe we could do that tonight — even with 6-7 (freshman John Phillips) standing down there,” Piedmont head coach JoJo Odam said. “We thought we could get him away from the goal. That was the plan. We knew he’d follow Trey up because they watched Trey play last night, saw him hit a couple of 3s. If he stepped out, we could get Silas on the back side. We kept running it and kept running it. Silas did a good job scoring.”
Piedmont led 14-8 on a baseline drive by Thompson with 5:37 left in the second quarter. Westbrook’s Grant Martin then hit 3-point shots on three consecutive possessions and the Bulldogs suddenly found themselves down 17-14. Malachi Jackson’s triple from the right corner made it 19-19. Luke Bussey had two driving baskets in the final 90 seconds for Piedmont that led to the 23-all deadlock at intermission.
Piedmont led 49-32 with five minutes to play. Westbrook’s Phillips netted 15 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter but the Warriors never got closer than eight points.
Alex Odam had 12 points. McFarland had eight points, four rebounds and two assists. Jakari Foster led in rebounds with eight and scored four points.
Pleasant Valley 55, Hokes Bluff 51: Josh Ballew scored 20 points as the Raiders downed Hokes Bluff in a consolation game. He was 8-for-8 at the free throw line. Garrett Cranmer added nine points for Pleasant Valley and Brody Phillips tallied eight points.