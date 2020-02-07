Prep basketball: Piedmont to meet Saks in 3A, Area 11 tourney title game

PIEDMONT — No. 1 seed Piedmont defeated No. 4 Weaver 76-36 and No. 2 Saks topped No. 3 Pleasant Valley 82-71 to set up Saturday’s championship game in the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
The Bulldogs are 2-0 against the Wildcats so far, winning 59-35 in mid-December and 58-39 a month later. Piedmont coach JoJo Odam said he didn’t anticipate any major changes Saturday from what has worked so far.
“I don’t know if you change anything at this point. We’re going to have to break the press. They looked good with their press tonight so we’ll work on that before we play them but other than that I don’t know that we’ll change a whole lot,” Odam said.
Piedmont (22-4) raced to an early 10-1 lead and led 15-8 after one quarter. Weaver’s Brendyn Knight scored the first basket of the second quarter but the Bearcats stayed stuck on 10 until Kyle Knight’s drive with 1:17 to go in the first half cut Piedmont’s lead to 26-12.
Senior Malachi Jackson hit an open 3-point shot 20 seconds later to answer for Piedmont. The Bulldogs led 33-14 at halftime after limiting Weaver to eight points in the first quarter and six in the second.
“We just try to stay solid and keep them in front of us,” Odam said of his team’s defense. “They like to drive. They like to turn it to those big guys inside. We knew that and we were just trying to keep it away from those big guys inside.”
Piedmont’s Trey McFarland scored the first five points of the second half on a three-point play and a put-back, leading his team to a 16-12 advantage in the third. Kyle Knight had seven of Weaver’s 12 in the third and led the Bearcats with 12 points overall. Armane Burton scored 11 points for Weaver (6-23).
Eleven Bulldogs scored. Junior Jakari Foster recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Alex Odam netted two 3-point shots in the first quarter and one in the third and finished with 21 points. Odam grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots. Luke Bussey scored nine points. Omarion Foster had eight points and six assists. McFarland added eight rebounds to his five points.
Saks 82, Pleasant Valley 71: Saks took an early 11-7 lead before Pleasant Valley’s Josh Ballew willed his team back in the game with two driving baskets to make it 11-11 midway through the first quarter then 14-13 with a pair of free throws with 2:31 left. From there, Saks went on a 10-0 run as Jordan Cosper, Tyler Smith, Zae Elston, Zaejuan Johnson and Conor Martin each contributed a basket.
The Raiders Justin Winningham made a free throw with 1.5 seconds to play in the quarter to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 24-14. Ballew scored nine of Pleasant Valley 14 points in the first eight minutes but couldn’t sustain that pace against a constantly fresh defender.
“The plan was to play three or four guys against him,” Wildcats coach Jonathan Miller said. “We played 11 tonight. Obviously, we were going to press the whole game. It was hot in this gym. We just wanted to try to wear those guys out and keep them running the whole night.“
Nine players scored for Saks (15-7). Smith finished with 19 points. Elston scored 16, Johnson 11 and Kyle Goedde 10. Martin finished with eight points.
Ballew led all scorers with 24 points. Garrett Cranmer added 12 points for the Raiders (12-15). Damon Parr scored 10 points. Winningham and Brody Phillips each scored seven points.