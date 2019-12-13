Prep basketball: Piedmont sweeps Wellborn

WELLBORN -- Piedmont swept a pair of Class 3A, Area 11 basketball games from Wellborn on Friday.
The Bulldogs won the girls game 46-9. The boys downed the Panthers 63-19 in the nightcap and improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Area 11. A little more than a week ago five of Piedmont’s eight varsity players were starters on the Bulldogs’ state championship football team.
Head coach JoJo Odam said his players had four wins on two days of practice together. Last year, they had a week together but this time it was either start playing or not have enough time to reschedule games that had to be postponed during the playoff run in football.
“I wouldn’t have thought we’d be 4-0 after our first four games so I guess we’re ahead of schedule,” Odam said. “We’ve shot the ball pretty well before tonight so I think we’re ahead on offense but we’re a little behind on defense.”
It’s hard to imagine how tight Piedmont’s defense will be when it improves to Odam’s standard. The Bulldogs cut off moves toward the basket and stepped into passing lanes for steals and deflections all night against Wellborn.
Piedmont led 15-5 after one quarter and opened the second period with a 7-0 run on a driving basket by Omarion Foster, a 3-pointer from Trey McFarland and a baseline drive by Luke Bussey.
Wellborn responded with seven consecutive points. Freshman center Ethan Tidwell scored an inside basket, guard Chris Lloyd netted a 3-pointer and guard K.V. Wesley added a basket off the dribble.
With 4:37 to play in the first half Wellborn trailed just 22-12. The Bulldogs answered the challenge by closing out the half on a 12-1 run.
Early in the third quarter, Piedmont’s Silas Thompson got ahead of the Wellborn defenders on a breakaway.
“Dunk it,” Odam said, keeping his seat on the bench.
Thompson obliged.
Early in the fourth, still seated, Odam reacted to a fast-break basket by Foster off a pass from Bussey with a quiet, “Rebound and run the floor.”
Not much else needed to be said.
Wellborn head coach Jordan Houston said the strength of his first team is its trio of senior guards – Lloyd, Wesley and Rob Broom. In addition, the Panthers have Tidwell and 6-foot-5 sophomore Kameron Jackson developing in the paint.
“Overall, our kids give really good effort. Everybody is in a developmental stage right now. You have nights like tonight when you play a good Piedmont team that’s complete and if you have any flaws or mistakes it really shows up big-time where normally you can get by with it in some other games and it’s not as magnified,” Houston said.
Houston’s first team is already ahead of the game, having won its opener against West End and playing competitively in an area loss to Weaver. Now 1-2, Wellborn has a challenging schedule of four games next week. The Panthers play at Woodland on Monday, host Pleasant Valley on Tuesday, are at Saks on Thursday and finish the week with a road game against Cleburne County on Friday.
McFarland made 6 of 7 at the foul line and finished with 17 points to lead Piedmont. Foster and Thompson each ended with 12 points and Thompson added eight rebounds. Alex Odam scored eight points and grabbed seven boards. Bussey finished with seven points, nine assists and five rebounds. Jakari Foster had eight rebounds, six off the offensive glass, and three points. Piedmont plays this afternoon at Mount Zion, Ga.
Wesley led Wellborn with 10 points.
Girls
Piedmont 46, Wellborn 9: Using a motion offense, Piedmont (2-2, 1-1) worked the ball effectively for good shots. Paced by a 3-point basket apiece by post Lele Ridley and guard Ava Pope, the Bulldogs led 14-1 after one quarter. Both coaches, Terrace Ridley of Piedmont and Melissa Kilgore of Wellborn, substituted liberally throughout the game.
The younger Ridley finished with two 3-pointers, 18 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and three assists. She was 6 of 6 at the foul line. Pope drilled four treys and ended with 16 points, four steals and three assists. Guard Jaycee Glover had Piedmont’s seventh triple and scored five points.
Guard Blakley Cupp had five points for Wellborn.