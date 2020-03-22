You are the owner of this article.
Prep basketball: Piedmont's Odam, JCA's Vinson finalists for ASWA player-of-year awards

Piedmont basketball standout Alex Odam is one of three finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s player-of-the-year award in Class 3A, and Jacksonville Christian’s Chase Vinson is a finalist in 1A, the ASWA announced Saturday.

Odam, a 6-foot-2 freshman guard, averaged 22.5 points a game while helping Piedmont reach a No. 1 ranking in 3A. The Bulldogs won their area and reached the Northeast Regional.

Vinson, a 6-7 senior center, averaged 23.4 points and 13.5 rebounds a game while helping JCA to its first-ever appearances in the Northeast Regional and state semifinals.

The ASWA voted on its boys and girls all-state team March 5 in Montgomery. The voting panel then voted among the five first-team selections in each of seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications and the Alabama Independent Schools Association to selected three finalists for player of the year.

Guard Allasha Dudley, a key figure in Anniston’s run to its first-ever state title in girls basketball, is a finalist in 4A, the ASWA announced Friday.

The girls’ players of the year will be announced Friday, and the boys will be announced Saturday.

Girls and boys Super All-State teams will be released between March 31 and April 1, respectively, with Miss Basketball (April 3) and Mr. Basketball (April 2) to follow.

Boys’ finalists for ASWA player of the year:

7A BOYS

Colby Jones, Mountain Brook

Riley Leonard, Fairhope

Duke Miles, Lee-Montgomery

6A BOYS

Brody Peebles, Hartselle

Tony Toney, Mae Jemison

Kam Woods, Pinson Valley

5A BOYS

Xavier Griffith, East Limestone

KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay

Reginald Perry, Fairfield

4A BOYS

Trey Bonham, UMS-Wright

Justin Bufford, Catholic-Montgomery

Kobe Simmons, Talladega

3A BOYS

Andres Burney, Pike Co.

Cole Millican, Plainview

Alex Odam, Piedmont

2A BOYS

J.D. Davison, Calhoun

Noel Jones, Central-Coosa

Kedarieon Rabb, J.U. Blacksher

1A BOYS

Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane

GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage

Chase Vinson, Jacksonville Christian

AISA BOYS

Tyree Curry, Evangel Christian

Octavious Palmer, Autauga Academy

Kurt Tucker, Southern Academy

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

