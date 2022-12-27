 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Piedmont opens series in Guntersville with win over 4A Etowah

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Piedmont began its three-game series at the Supreme Courts facility in Guntersville on Tuesday with a 75-62 victory over Class 4A Etowah.

Sophomore Cole Wilson drilled three 3-point baskets in the first quarter, senior Alex Odam scored six points and sophomore Ishmael Bethel had five as the Bulldogs took a 20-15 lead.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.