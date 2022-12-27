Prep basketball: Piedmont opens series in Guntersville with win over 4A Etowah

Piedmont began its three-game series at the Supreme Courts facility in Guntersville on Tuesday with a 75-62 victory over Class 4A Etowah.
Sophomore Cole Wilson drilled three 3-point baskets in the first quarter, senior Alex Odam scored six points and sophomore Ishmael Bethel had five as the Bulldogs took a 20-15 lead.
Piedmont led 35-31 at halftime then outscored the Blue Devils 26-16 in the third quarter. Odam, who had 11 points at intermission, scored another 16 points in the third quarter on seven baskets and a 2 of 2 trip to the free throw line. Odam finished with 36 points, including one 3-point field goal and 5 of 5 free throws.
Wilson netted four treys overall and scored 14 points. Freshman Rollie Pinto contributed 10 points and Bethel ended with nine points. Junior Jalien Walker led Etowah with 27 points.
Piedmont continues play at Supreme Courts on Wednesday at 3 p.m. against Prattville Christian. The Bulldogs close out their Supreme Courts visit against Fyffe on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
