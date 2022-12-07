Prep basketball: Piedmont girls, Spring Garden boys win; Alexandria girls fall

Senior Lele Ridley and junior Ava Pope got visiting Piedmont off to a roaring start Tuesday in a 48-17 win over Wellborn.
The Bulldogs led the Panthers 18-8 after one quarter as Ridley scored nine points and Pope netted seven points. Piedmont won the second quarter 13-4 as five Bulldogs scored. Jaycee Glover and Rylie Anne Holbrooks each had a 3-point basket. Ridley had a bucket and a free throw while Pope and Armoni Perry each netted a 2-point basket.
Ridley finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Pope had 14 points, and four rebounds. Juniors Anna Odom and Calla Hayes led the Panthers with eight points and four points respectively.
Other top performers for Piedmont
—Josie Young, five points
—Glover, four points, six steals, two rebounds
Sardis 56, Alexandria 39: Visiting Alexandria trailed Sardis just 32-30 after three quarters. Then the Lions’ Caroline Johnson, who had a relatively quiet 10 points over the first three quarters, erupted for four 3-point baskets and 16 points overall in the fourth period. The Valley Cubs got just two field goals — a pair of treys by Cassidy Hartsfield — in the fourth.
Jordyn Walker, Alexandria’s lone senior, led the Cubs with 13 points. Alexandria hosts Lincoln in a Class 5A, Area 12 game Friday.
Other top performers for Alexandria
—Hartsfield, nine points on three 3-point baskets
—Charlee Parris, six points, 3 of 4 free throws
Spring Garden 77, Jacksonville Christian 53: Spring Garden led just 33-32 at halftime then used a 23-8 run in the third quarter to gain separation from the Thunder in a Class 1A, Area 12 contest Tuesday.
Jacob Welsh scored 11 points in the Panthers’ third-quarter outburst. He finished the game with 23 points. John Welsh led Spring Garden with 24 points.
Ethan Fair’s 23 points were best for the Thunder. Fair had five 3-point baskets for the game. Four of the treys came i n the second quarter when he scored 14 points as JCA won the quarter 18-14 after trailing 17-14 at the close of the first period. Tyler Doggrell netted four 3-point baskets for JCA and scored 17 points.
Other leading performers for Spring Garden
—Jon Marq Rogers, 14 points, three 3-point baskets
