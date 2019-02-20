JACKSONVILLE — There’s hardly a question about Jonathan Odam’s first season as Piedmont’s boys basketball coach that results won’t answer, but a strategy gem drives the point home.
Odam’s Bulldogs found a way to slow top-ranked Plainview’s fast-twitch, rhythm-enhanced offense in Wednesday’s Northeast Regional 3A final. They found a way to get back in the game after Plainview flourishes.
A matchup zone in the second half made high-scoring Plainview look human, at times in Pete Mathews Coliseum. If the Bears hadn’t been so good on defense, as well, they might not be on to Birmingham with a 57-45 victory.
Piedmont postgame, Plainview: https://t.co/2X8NhVlgOm— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 21, 2019
Defending 3A champion Plainview (30-4), which can make even the casual fan appreciate ball movement, will play Southwest Regional champion Prattville Christian on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.
Piedmont finishes 23-6 in year one under Odam, who elevated when long-time Bulldogs coach Tommy Lewis stepped aside last year.
Odam’s team always seemed likely to collide with Plainview in Jacksonville. The all-guard Bears, who ousted Piedmont 64-36 in this same game a year ago and eliminated the Bulldogs in the 2017 and 2016 regional semifinals, showed it can be had. Oxford split games with them, losing 109-99 on the road then winning 70-32 at home.
Like Piedmont with senior shot affecter Delo Foster, Oxford had height with Zondrick Garrett.
“Big Z-Garrett, I think he set a state record for dunks in a quarter against us at Rainsville,” joked Plainview coach Robi Coker, a 2005 Jacksonville State graduate and former manager and film coordinator in men’s basketball.
The question is how to keep Plainview from answering with 3-pointers then getting into its press, which has a way of turning one trey into bunches.
Plainview hit 11 of 25 Wednesday. Bunched together, the 3-pointers and drives off of head fakes helped the Bears get out to a 15-3 start then surge to a 39-24 halftime edge after Piedmont closed the game to 20-14.
How could Piedmont slow Plainview’s offense enough to buy the Bulldogs the slightest margin for error? Odam turned to a 2-3 matchup zone to slow Plainview’s pace. He saw it work for Talladega in a TV24 holiday showcase game last season.
“Talladega played them in a 2-3 zone, and it slowed them down,” Odam said. “I think the score was in the 40s. They don’t get all of the movement that they normally do.”
Suddenly, the ball didn’t whip around the 3-point arc so fluidly. Suddenly, shots didn’t come in the same rhythm. It wasn’t as easy as head fake and drive into a zone, with Foster waiting under the basket.
The matchup zone affected Plainview.
“They kind of spread the floor and got us passive,” Coker said. “It got us out of rhythm a little bit, credit to them.”
Plainview scored 39 points in the first half and 18 in the second, eight in the third quarter.
With Plainview slowed on its offensive end and not able to press as often, Piedmont tried to take advantage on the other side. The Bulldogs closed within 39-32 on an Alex Odam jumper, 45-37 on a Silas Thompson drive, 47-40 on an Alex Odam trey and 50-44 on a Foster bucket with 4:50 to play.
Problem was, Plainview plays defense pretty well, too. Piedmont couldn’t score in enough bunches to come closer, not without a Plainview answer.
All-tourney pick Hayden White led Plainview with 15 points, hitting five of nine 3-point shots. Tourney most valuable player Caden Millican scored 15.
T.J. Fairs and Carl Myers each went 3-for-7 on 3-pointers and finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Alex Odam and Thompson made the all-tourney team, and Piedmont showed it can smudge Plainview’s fine-art flow.
The Bulldogs will lose Myers, Foster, Fairs and Kaedon Jenkins, but the returning group includes Thompson, Alex Odam and his dad, a young coach with chops.
“We’re going to have a real good team next year,” Thompson said. “We’re going to come out strong. As soon as we start getting back in the gym, we’re just going to try to get over this Plainview hump.”