Prep basketball: Piedmont claims boys title at Gaston Christmas tournament

GASTON — A third-quarter scoring surge carried Piedmont past Appalachian 64-44 in Thursday's boys championship game of the annual Gaston Christmas basketball tournament.
The Bulldogs led 28-24 at halftime. Appalachian then scored the first basket of the third quarter to cut Piedmont’s lead to 28-26.
From there, the Bulldogs went on a 15-1 run despite two timeouts called by Eagles coach Brent Patterson. The second came with 3:40 still to play in the third and Piedmont leading 43-27. At 1:43 of the third period, Appalachian called its third timeout of the quarter after an 8-2 run by the Bulldogs.
Piedmont got third-quarter production from five players. Freshman guard Rollie Pinto had seven points in the third, including three field goals and a free throw. Senior point guard Alex Odam scored six points on three field goals. Sophomores Ishmael Bethel and Cole Wilson each netted a 3-point basket and a 2-pointer for five points apiece and junior Chance Murphy scored one inside basket on a nifty feed from Odam.
The Bulldogs pushed the ball up the floor relentlessly for the first three periods. Ahead 53-35 entering the fourth quarter, Piedmont was content to run time off the clock on each possession with a motion offense.
Nine of Piedmont’s 11 players in uniform Thursday night played football until Dec. 2. Head coach JoJo Odam said afterward that with his team playing its third game in three days he perhaps should have adjusted his substitution pattern. None of Odam’s guys seemed too tired to pose for a team photo with the championship trophy.
Against Appalachian, the younger Odam led Piedmont in scoring with 19 points. He was 4 of 4 at the free throw line. Pinto finished with 14 points, seven in the first quarter and seven in the third. Bethel scored 12 points despite a tough 3 of 8 night at the line.
Wilson and Murphy each scored eight points. Wilson nailed two of his team’s five 3-point buckets. Bethel, Pinto and Odam each netted one trey. Rhett Alford contributed two points and Dontavious Jordan scored one point.
Now 7-2, Piedmont returns to action on Dec. 27 at Guntersville’s Supreme Courts with a 6 p.m. game against Etowah. The Tuesday game against the Blue Devils is the first of three consecutive games Piedmont will play at Supreme Courts. The Bulldogs meet Prattville Christian on Wednesday at 3 p.m. then face Fyffe on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Ranburne 45, Gaston 30: Ranburne defeated Gaston on Thursday to win the girls consolation bracket championship at Gaston’s annual Christmas basketball tournament. The purple-and-white Bulldogs led the red-and-white Bulldogs just 16-12 at intermission. Ranburne then won the third quarter 25-5 for a 24-point lead and played reserves for much of the fourth period.
After scoring two points in the first half, Aubree Anglin tallied 10 points in the third period and finished with 13 points overall. She was 4 of 6 at the free throw line and had one 3-point basket.
Briley Merrill’s 17 points topped Ranburne. She scored five points in the first quarter, nine in the third and three in the fourth. Merrill was 3 of 3 at the line and nailed two 3-point field goals.
Other top performers for Ranburne
—Brylee Bailey, six points
—Jadie Phillips, five points
—Autumn Phillips, four points
Jacksonville Christian 62, Coosa Christian 31: The JCA girls closed out the pre-Christmas portion of their basketball season with a home-court win over Coosa Christian on Thursday. The Thunder led 56-26 after three quarters and the fourth quarter was played with a running clock. JCA improved to 8-4 overall and 4-1 in Class 1A, Area 12 competition.
Erin Prater netted three 3-point baskets in the first quarter, helping the Thunder to a 22-1 lead when the first period ended. Prater finished with 18 points on four triples and a 6 of 8 game at the charity stripe. She also had four rebounds and three steals. Kara Grace scored 15 points, pulled down nine boards and made three steals. Rebekah Carter recorded a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds while blocking three shots and making three steals.
Jacksonville Christian hosts its annual Holiday Classic tournament Dec. 29-30. The JCA girls meet Gaston at 4 p.m. on Dec. 29.
Other top performers for Jacksonville Christian
—Payten Walker, six points, two rebounds
—Kirsten Walker, four points, three rebounds
—Katie Beth Hudson, three points, four rebounds
—Addy Lee, two points, four steals, five rebounds
—Riley Sanders, two points, two rebounds