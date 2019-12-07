High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Two days after winning the Class 3A state football championship, Silas Thompson and the Piedmont Bulldogs hit the hardwood for their season opener, defeating Mount Zion (Ga.) 83-62 Saturday.

The Bulldogs were hot early, scoring 29 points in the first quarter and 28 in the second. They led 57-25 at halftime.

Piedmont’s top performers:

—Alex Odam, 29 points

—Thompson, 23 points

—Luke Bussey 15 points

Girls

Mount Zion 49, Piedmont 32: Lele Ridley led the Bulldogs with 17 points in the losing effort.

