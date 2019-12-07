Two days after winning the Class 3A state football championship, Silas Thompson and the Piedmont Bulldogs hit the hardwood for their season opener, defeating Mount Zion (Ga.) 83-62 Saturday.
The Bulldogs were hot early, scoring 29 points in the first quarter and 28 in the second. They led 57-25 at halftime.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Alex Odam, 29 points
—Thompson, 23 points
—Luke Bussey 15 points
Girls
Mount Zion 49, Piedmont 32: Lele Ridley led the Bulldogs with 17 points in the losing effort.