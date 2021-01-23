Prep basketball: Piedmont boys remain unbeaten in Class 3A, Area 11

PLEASANT VALLEY — With a 78-47 win over Pleasant Valley on Saturday, Piedmont's boys improved to 4-0 in Class 3A, Area 11 play.
Piedmont’s time in COVID-19 quarantine forced the Bulldogs and the Pleasant Valley Raiders to move their are game at Pleasant Valley from Jan. 8 to Saturday afternoon. Piedmont led by just three points at halftime but pulled away steadily in the second half and won by 31 points.
Leading 37-34 at halftime, Piedmont saw its lead shrink to 37-36 on two free throws by Pleasant Valley’s Garrett Cranmer to start the third quarter then went on a 22-0 run to lead 59-36 after three quarters.
Guard Luke Bussey made 7 of 13 from 3-point range and led Piedmont in scoring with 23 points. Bussey had two treys in the second quarter, four in the third and one in the fourth. He also made five steals. Alex Odam recorded 17 points, three assists and five steals. Omarion Foster had 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jadon Calhoun also scored in double digits for Piedmont with 11 points.
Cranmer led the Raiders with 15 points and was 6 of 8 at the line. Josh Ballew drilled three 3-point baskets and was 4 of 4 on free throws for 13 points, all in the first half. Zeke Johnson had three treys and 11 points overall for the Raiders.