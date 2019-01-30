High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

The Piedmont boys basketball team rallied to defeat Hokes Bluff 59-53 on Wednesday.

Down 26-23 at halftime, the Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 19-9 in the third quarter to seal the victory

Piedmont’s top performers:

—Alex Odam, 19 points

—Carl Myers, 13 points

—T.J. Fairs, 13 points

Girls

Hokes Bluff 41, Piedmont 35: Piedmont fell behind 19-3 after one quarter and the deficit proved to be too much to overcome.

Piedmont’s top performers:

—Kayley Kirk, 21 points

—Sydney Prater, six points

—Lele Ridley, six points

