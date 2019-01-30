The Piedmont boys basketball team rallied to defeat Hokes Bluff 59-53 on Wednesday.
Down 26-23 at halftime, the Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 19-9 in the third quarter to seal the victory
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Alex Odam, 19 points
—Carl Myers, 13 points
—T.J. Fairs, 13 points
Girls
Hokes Bluff 41, Piedmont 35: Piedmont fell behind 19-3 after one quarter and the deficit proved to be too much to overcome.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Kayley Kirk, 21 points
—Sydney Prater, six points
—Lele Ridley, six points