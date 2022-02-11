Prep basketball: Piedmont boys claim area tournament title with win over Weaver

Undefeated in six Class 3A, Area 11 regular-season games, Piedmont claimed the Area 11 tournament championship Friday at home with a 59-25 victory over Weaver. The Bulldogs led 30-13 at halftime and outscored the Bearcats 17-5 in the third quarter. Weaver didn’t score in double figures in any of the game’s four quarters.
“We’ve stressed defense these last three weeks. In practice, we’ve put a whole lot of emphasis on it knowing we had to get a whole lot better,” Piedmont head coach JoJo Odam said. ”We weren’t playing good defense early so we had to get after it on that end.”
Odam was particularly pleased with the help defense the Bulldogs played in the post and on the back side.
For Weaver head coach Beau Winn and his players it was an evening of frustration.
“I had hoped to be able to spread the wealth evenly, to feed the post, kick it back to the guards,” Winn said. “We just really couldn’t do either tonight.”
Piedmont’s improving defense allowed the Bulldogs to outscore Weaver 16-7 in the first quarter, 14-6 in the second, 17-5 in the third and 12-7 in the fourth.
“Twenty-five points, we score that many in a half,” Winn said. “We’ve got to be in the 50s to be competitive. We just couldn’t get it going tonight. My hat’s off to them. They did what they needed to do but, gosh, we’re better than 25 points.”
Guard Alex Odam led Piedmont in scoring with 28 points, including six 3-point baskets. The younger Odam had two treys and 10 points in the first quarter and three triples and 11 points in the second period.
“I think he did a good job tonight just getting us going,” the elder Odam said of his son. “They came out in a box-and-one on him. … We knew it was coming. It wasn’t a shock to us.”
Omarion Foster and Chance Murphy each tallied eight points for Piedmont and Cassius Fairs finished with five points. Piedmont improved to 20-7.
“I think at one point we were 8-6,” the elder Odam said. “We had a stretch where it wasn’t going good. We were 8-6 but everybody stuck with it, believed in it.”
As Area 11 winner, Piedmont will host Area 9 runner-up Saks in a sub-regional game Tuesday. The two teams split a pair of games during the regular season, each winning at home.
“We know what Saks is and they know what we are. We’ve already played them twice. We’ll be in a battle Tuesday night,” the Piedmont coach said.
Weaver, which got 10 points from Jeffrey Miles, seven points from Dawson Brooks and five points from Tristan Brown, travels Tuesday to face Area 9 champion Childersburg.
Tuesday’s winners advance to the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“They have to really, really take the short-term memory aspect to heart,” Winn said of his team’s path to a win at Childersburg. “We have to remember the good things, work on the bad things and then put it all together for Tuesday.”