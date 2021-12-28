Prep basketball: Piedmont, Alexandria boys to meet in Champions tournament final

The championship game of tonight’s Champions Sports Academy Christmas basketball tournament for boys will pit Alexandria against Piedmont.
Alexandria downed Pell City 75-59 in Tuesday’s late semifinal game.
Piedmont’s Alex Odam hit a tie-breaking shot with 15 seconds left to earn the Bulldogs a 55-53 win over Fort Payne in the early semifinal contest.
Piedmont led 29-27 at halftime and 42-38 after three quarters but the score was knotted at 53-53 before Odam’s winner.
Odam led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Ishmael Bethel had 10 points for Piedmont (7-3), all coming in the first quarter when he was 5 of 5 at the free throw line and netted one 3-point basket.