Prep basketball: Piedmont advances to championship game of Patrick Ball Memorial tourney

HOKES BLUFF — Silas Thompson, Trey McFarland and Alex Odam each scored in double figures, helping Piedmont down Hokes Bluff 63-33 in the semifinal round of the Eagles’ annual Patrick Ball Memorial basketball tournament. The Bulldogs are now 8-0 and will play Westbrook Christian at 8 p.m. tonight in the tournament’s championship game. Westbrook Christian defeated Glencoe 62-52 in the other semifinal game.
McFarland scored 13 points and had the hot hand early. He swished through a 3-point basket from the top of the arc in the first 10 seconds of play. A series of close-range shots followed. When he made a pair of free throws with 1:45 still to play in the first quarter, Piedmont led 19-6 and McFarland had 13 of those 19 points.
“I didn’t make any of my 3-point shots in warm-ups. When that first one went in I felt a lot more confident,” McFarland said.
As the Eagles were forced to concentrate on defending McFarland, Thompson began to find himself open more often.
“We both play kind of the same spot, that post spot,” Thompson said. “It’s kind of like pick your poison with that. When Trey’s hot then somehow I find a way to get open. When I’m hot, Trey’s open. We do kind of feed off each other.”
Thompson was the most consistent scorer for the Bulldogs with four points in the first quarter, five in the second, seven in the third and two in the fourth for 18 points. His first points, a drive midway through the first quarter, earned the Bulldogs an 11-0 advantage. Hokes Bluff trailed 23-8 after one quarter but opened the second quarter with the first 3-pointer of the game for the Eagles. Thompson fired in a trey from the left wing on the ensuing Piedmont possession.
Odam scored 16 points with six coming on a pair of 3-point baskets, one in the second and one in the third. His contributions included eight assists, five rebounds and three steals.
Jakari Foster scored six points. Luke Bussey scored five points and delivered four assists. Malachi Jackson netted a triple in the fourth for three points and claimed six rebounds. Omarion Foster had two points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Pleasant Valley 65, Ashville 37: Pleasant Valley coach Ryan Chambless was livid after Glencoe defeated the Raiders 74-64 in Thursday’s opening round. Not until the fourth quarter, when the Raiders netted 25 points, did he feel his team played to its potential. By then it was too late. Chambless said he didn’t feel he could call a practice Thursday night but he could — and did — practice his players hard Friday morning.
Friday evening, the team with a split personality was good and a 22-9 advantage in the second quarter coupled with a 23-10 run in the third led to a 61-31 lead after three quarters and a running clock.
Josh Ballew scored 19 points, 10 in the second quarter. Wyatt Ingram had 12 points. Justin Winningham had seven of his 11 points in the third quarter. Garrett Cranmer finished with eight points, Coleman Haynes six and Damon Parr five.
Pleasant Valley will play Hokes Bluff in a consolation game tonight at 6:30 p.m.