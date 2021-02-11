Prep basketball: Phillips fills it up to pass 1,000-point mark, lead Alexandria to area title

ALEXANDRIA — Ashley Phillips didn’t know how many points she had against Lincoln in Thursday’s Class 5A, Area 11 final. She just knew she’d scored enough.
With Alexandria up 30 and a minute-plus left in a 63-31 victory, she gave that look to the sideline. Alexandria coach Craig Kiker obliged and gave her well-earned rest with 39 points.
Would she have called for rest, had she known she needed one more point to reach 40?
“No, not at all,” Phillips said laughing. Then again, “I was about to throw up, so.”
One of Calhoun County’s best multisport athletes, Phillips helped the Valley Cubs (16-10) secure a home sub-regional game. They will play host to Saturday’s Carver-Ramsay loser Monday.
The Jacksonville State University softball commit also reached 1,000 career points, another bit of news she got after the game.
“How many did you need?” Kiker asked Phillips.
“27 or 26,” she answered.
That’s when she learned she scored 39.
“I could’ve got 40,” she said.
Kiker apologized for not having her special 1,000-point ball ready. He wasn’t quite expecting to need it this night.
“That’s all right,” Kiker said, giving Phillips a high-five. We’ll take it.”
Then Phillips posed for a picture with her coaches and an unmarked ball.
Not to say that Phillips’ big performance and milestone were happy accidents. The junior guard went all in over this past summer, Kiker said, strengthening in the weight room to help her driving and defending game and working on a higher shot release to boost her perimeter game.
She’s become a pick-your-poison kind of player, as Lincoln coach Jessica Butterworth learned in three times trying to scheme for Phillips this season.
“We’ve game-planned for her every time we’ve played them, and she still beats it,” Butterworth said.
The plan Thursday was a combination of man-to-man, with 5-foot-7 Jaycee Woods keeping a hand in the 5-5 Phillips’ face, and zone against the rest.
Phillips got help from her friends. Freshman Jill Cockrell hit three 3-pointers in the first half, and sophomore Jordyn Walker hit one.
“We kind of owe Jill Cockrell and Jordyn Walker for getting them out of that defense,” Kiker said. “They made some shots early, and they’re both good shooters.”
Phillips scored 14 points with one 3-pointer in the first half. She hit one more 3-pointer in the second half.
Of her 39 points for the game, 33 came on drives and 9-for-10 shooting at the foul line. Most of her free-throw chances came from fouls on the dribble drive.
“Ashley has gone to another level this year,” Kiker said. “She’s scored the ball so much better this year. Even when teams are trying to key on her, she still finds a way to score.”
At Phillips’ current rate, she could conceivably add another 500-600 points to her career total by the time she finishes her senior year. She hopes to have five more games to add to her 1,000-plus points this season.
“I’m happy about it,” she said, “but we still have more games to play.”