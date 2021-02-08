Prep basketball: Perry's 3s, press help Piedmont overcome Weaver in area opener

PIEDMONT — Piedmont’s girls needed a spark in Monday’s Class 3A, Area 11 tourney opener against Weaver, and Armoni Perry provided it.
The sophomore popped off the bench to hit two 3-pointers to start the second quarter, and the Bulldogs paired their press with an awakened offense for a big third quarter en route to a 53-36 victory.
Piedmont (11-12), the area’s No. 2 seed, earned a berth in Thursday’s 6 p.m. area final at top seed Ohatchee, which held off No. 4 seed Pleasant Valley 70-65 Monday. The Bulldogs also clinched a sub-regional berth.
Weaver finished 10-9.
The game marked the high school finale for Weaver senior Haley Homesley, who surpassed 1,000 career points during the Calhoun County tournament. She scored a game-high 19 points.
“It was pretty fun, just playing all of those years,” she said. “I feel like we did pretty good, as a team, and grew as a program.”
The All-Calhoun County player is the last remaining member of Weaver’s Northeast Regional team and area champion of 2017.
“She has done so much for this program,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “She’s the last one of the regional run that we had (2017) that kind of understood how we do stuff.
“She has left a legacy for these next girls coming up at Weaver. They expect to win every game now.”
Homesley had to carry the ball handling and scoring load Monday because freshman D.J. Gibbs, the Bearcats’ starting point guard, learned Monday afternoon that she’d have to quarantine for COVID-19 contact tracing.
Homesley scored 14 of her points in the first half, and Weaver used a special defense to hold Piedmont sharp shooter Ava Pope scoreless in the first quarter.
“It’s called ‘Indiana,’” Homesley said. “It’s just shut down their best player and guard the paint.
“She’s a good shooter. You can’t leave her.”
Weaver led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Piedmont coach Terrace Ridley inserted Perry, who hit both of her 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to give Piedmont at 12-11 lead.
“We were talking all week about how we need to shoot the ball and get it to the open man,” said Perry, a sophomore. “I had to work in practice and make sure I got those shots down.”
That started a back-and-forth second quarter that saw Weaver emerge with a 26-23 lead at halftime.
“We played about as well as we’ve played,” Atchley said. “We’ve been playing well the last two weeks anyway, but I expected us to play good.
“When she came out in the second half and pressed us, it kind of exposed us.”
Ridley took advantage of Gibbs’ absence, and Piedmont’s press forced eight third-quarter turnovers.
The Bulldogs scored the quarter’s first 16 points and nearly held Weaver scoreless. Tiana Lawrence’s bucket just before the quarter buzzer brought the Bearcats within 39-28.
“We’re not one of those teams that wants to press a lot,” Ridley said. “We try to do it to slow teams down, but we told them, ‘We’ve been practicing on it, girls, and we’re going to need to get some turnovers.”
Lawrence added eight points for Weaver.
Pope wound up leading a balanced Piedmont attack with 11 points. Z’hayla Walker and Emily Farmer added nine apiece, and Lele Ridley added seven. Perry and Cayla Brothers scored six apiece, and Jaycee Glover had five, including a 3-pointer in the second quarter.
“We’ve been working hard, because we knew they were going to throw that defense at us again,” Terrace Ridley said. “Some of my other girls coming off, Armoni Perry, and also Jaycee Glover, when they start knocking down some shots, they’re going to have to come out and guard everybody.”