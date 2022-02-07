Prep basketball: Oxford's girls stifle Southside in area opener

OXFORD — A year after COVID denied Oxford’s girls the comforts of home, the Yellow Jackets are back on course to keeping things in Calhoun County through the Northeast Regional.
Kaleah Taylor scored 13 points to lead three Oxford players in double figures, and the Yellow Jackets downed visiting Southside 52-32 in Monday’s opening round of the Class 6A, Area 13 tournament at Oxford.
The Yellow Jackets (22-4) will play host to Thursday’s 6 p.m. area final against Pell City, which eliminated Springville 62-51 earlier Monday.
If Oxford wins, it will play host to the sub-regional round. Northeast Regional semifinals and finals will play out in their traditional site, Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“That’s definitely something we’ve talked about,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “These seniors are awesome young women, and we want to give them as many home games as possible.
“Then being able to go to JSU, where we have that experience a little bit already, that’s huge, and not having to go to somebody’s home floor.”
As part of COVID precautions, the Alabama High School Athletic Association put regional semifinals at campus sites then played regional finals at traditional regional sites. The reasoning was to minimize the number of people who go to regional sites.
Oxford’s girls posted their first 20-win season since 2002 in 2020-21, earning the right to host area. They won their area tourney, so they had the sub-regional round at home.
They had to play their regional semifinal at Chelsea and lost.
“It was terrible,” Taylor said. “They had a great crowd. It was a lot.”
A year later, Oxford’s girls have recorded their second 20-win season in a row and won their first Calhoun County title in 17 years. They won the right to play host to their area tourney again and stand one win away from having their sub-regional at home.
With regionals playing out at traditional neutral sites in full again this year, Oxford has the chance to play in Calhoun County through regional. Since Pete Mathews Coliseum also plays host to the county tournament, the Yellow Jackets know it well.
“That’s what we’re focusing on these next coming up weeks,” Taylor said. “She (Bennett) has been talking about that a lot, just staying at home.
“We’ve got to redeem ourselves, too.”
Oxford looked like a team ready to make a run Monday. Its quickness and depth led to a stifling press and halfcourt defense, keeping Southside rushed.
The game occurred a week after Oxford played at Southside in an area game rescheduled because of Southside’s quarantine. Southside forced a 6-2 score at the end of the first quarter last week, prompting Oxford to pick up the pace Monday.
“Southside pushing the game to later because of COVID was a good wakeup call for us,” Bennett said. “We had kind of handled them fairly easy here, but they gave us everything we wanted and a whole lot more at Southside.
“That was kind of our motivation. Like, look guys, it’s the playoffs. You can’t take anyone lightly, and Southside is scrappy as all get out.”
Oxford also got 12 points from LaMya McGrue and 10 from Xai Whitfield and built a 16-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Holding Southside to single digits in each of the first three quarters helped Oxford keep its lead in double digits.
“Defense is everything, especially in the postseason,” Taylor said. “Just playing full-court man and the whole time in everybody’s face.”