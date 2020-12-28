Prep basketball: Oxford's girls pour it on after gaining big halftime lead

HEFLIN — Oxford's girls beat Ranburne 70-39 in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament, as the Yellow Jackets emphasized finishing.
This came on the heels of Oxford (10-4) seeing an 18-point halftime lead turn into an eight-point victory at Southside on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets added to a 43-25 halftime lead Monday.
“Ironically, I believe it was an 18-point game Tuesday and then today, coming out of the half,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “The second half was much better.
“I don’t think we just went through the motions in the second half. We did a better job of kind of staying with what we did, and our transition was good in the second half.”
Lauren Ellard and Xaionna Whitefield led Oxford with 13 points apiece, and La’Mya McGrue added 10.
Juliana Merrill paced Ranburne (8-4) with 11 points, and Briley Merrill added nine.
“We did some good stuff,” Ranburne coach Daniel Chambers said. “We gave us a lot of pressure for four quarters, and we don’t see that a lot. We needed to see it.
“They play a lot of bodies, and we have to have a better answer, more consistent play.”