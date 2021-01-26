Prep basketball: Oxford sweeps Talladega

Oxford’s three-headed monster of Rylan Houck, Roc Taylor and Justin Moore combined for 54 points and 24 rebounds as the Yellow Jackets mauled Talladega 74-45 Tuesday night.
It was Oxford’s 18th straight win and their fourth in five days.
“I am proud of the way all of our guys have played in the last week. It is just who these guys are. They are winners,” Oxford head coach Joel Van Meter said. “We just keep taking steps that we need to take to get ready for postseason. There is tremendous leadership on this team, the coaches we have are doing a great job and the kids are buying into what we are trying to do.”
Oxford (22-2) will be at Pell City on Friday night.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Rylan Houck, 13 points (6 of 8 on free throws), seven rebounds
—Roc Taylor, 22 points, seven rebounds
—Justin Moore, 19 points, 10 rebounds
—Peyton Watts, two 3-pointers made
—Josh Patton, two 3-pointers made
Talladega’s top performers:
—Nigel Scales, 15 points
—Arron Greene, eight points
Girls
Oxford jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back as they rolled to a 66-30 win over Talladega on Tuesday night at Oxford High School.
The Yellow Jackets led 36-13 at the half.
Oxford (19-6) will be at Pell City on Friday night.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Kaleah Taylor, 15 points
—Lauren Ellard, 12 points, eight rebounds
—Emma McCullough, 10 points
—Mikiya Wilson, eight points
Talladega’s top performers:
—Mary Scales, 10 points
—Trinity Webb, 10 points
—Takerria Swain, seven points